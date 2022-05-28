Newburgh American Legion holds Memorial Day service

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) – Newburgh’s American Legion held a ceremony for those who gave their lives for our country. American Legion Kapperman post #44 held their Memorial Day service at Rose Hill Cemetery in Newburgh on May 28 at 10:30 a.m.

The organization prepared for the service by placing a flag on several veterans’ graves the day before. Rifles were fired at the service and “Taps” was played.

“A lot of funerals for veterans, that’s one of our things we do year-round,” said Incoming Commander Mike Gallamore. “When the families ask for a honor guard, we provide one for them. We cover quite a big area from Tell City to Owensboro. When we do a funeral for a veteran, we usually say a prayer, call the squad to attention and call a volley salute. We have a funeral for a veteran afterwards (after Memorial Day service) today.”

More information can be found about the American Legion Kapperman post #44 on their Facebook page .

