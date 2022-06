NEW YORK -- Perhaps no Met has logged more road miles this year than Nick Plummer. Since the end of Spring Training, Plummer has spent multiple stints on the Mets’ taxi squad, flying with the team to various locales in case of a need. He’s gone to Washington and Philadelphia without cracking the active roster, spending nearly as much time on team charters as he has in dugouts. The outfielder recently traveled from Scranton to Queens to Buffalo, going five days between game action as he crisscrossed the Northeast.

