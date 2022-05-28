ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stockton Police confirms 19-year-old was shot by officer during March 12 call

By Laura S. Diaz, The Record
 3 days ago
The Stockton Police Department released video footage confirming a 19-year-old was shot during a police intervention earlier this year.

The department said that on March 12, officers responded to a disturbance call on the 500 Block of East Bianchi Road at 10:30 p.m. They heard multiple gunshots and believed they were being shot at by someone in or near a car.

Both officers shot back and the car drove away. Sam Barlow was later located and identified as the 19-year-old shot in the fire exchange.

“Medics transported Barlow to a hospital where he was in critical but stable condition,” Stockton Police said in the video’s presentation slides before the officers’ body camera footage. “While being treated at the hospital, medics removed a bullet from Barlow,” who has since been released from the hospital.

Officers Gerardo Munoz and Kristen McClure responded to this call and are not injured. A forensic examination revealed the bullet removed from the teenager was fired from Munoz’s handgun, police said.

Stockton Police listed some details about the weapons found on Barlow and the car, later found unoccupied three blocks away from the shooting scene. “The registered owner of the Chrysler was Sam Barlow,” police said.

Because this case resulted in an officer-involved shooting, a multi-agency investigation began with the San Joaquin County District Attorney’s Bureau of Investigation and California’s Department of Justice along with Stockton Police.

This case’s multi-agency critical incident investigation and Stockton Police’s internal departmental use of force review remain active investigations.

Stockton Police posted the 4-minute video — including the information slides and officer bodycam footage — publicly on Facebook and YouTube.

Record reporter Laura Diaz covers social justice and societal issues. She can be reached at ldiaz@recordnet.com or on Twitter @laurasdiaz_. Support local news, subscribe to The Stockton Record at recordnet.com/subscribenow.

SACRAMENTO, CA
