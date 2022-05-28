ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to watch Tennessee Vols vs. UK Wildcats baseball on TV, live stream in SEC Tournament

By Erik Hall, Knoxville News Sentinel
 3 days ago

The Tennessee Vols and Kentucky Wildcats baseball teams are scheduled to meet in the 2022 Southeastern Conference Baseball Tournament semifinals on Saturday, May 28.

The game is scheduled to start at 9:55 p.m. ET/8:55 p.m. CT.

Tennessee comes into the contest 51-7 overall. Most recently, the UT Vols defeated LSU 5-2 in a game that started Friday night and ended early Saturday morning during the SEC Tournament.

Kentucky enters the matchup 33-25 overall. On Saturday afternoon, the UK Wildcats beat LSU 7-2 in the SEC Tournament.

SEC Tournament: How to watch Kentucky vs. Tennessee baseball on TV, live stream

Game time: 9:55 p.m. ET/8:55 p.m. CT on Saturday, May 28

Location: Hoover, Alabama

TV channel: SEC Network

On DirecTV, SECN is channel 611. On Dish, SECN is channel 404 or 408, depending on the receiver.

Online live stream: ESPN.com/watch

Here's more Kentucky, Tennessee baseball news:

Tony Vitello is the Tennessee Vols baseball head coach. Nick Mingione is the Kentucky Wildcats baseball head coach.

Erik Hall is the lead digital producer for sports with the USA Today Network. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik .

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: How to watch Tennessee Vols vs. UK Wildcats baseball on TV, live stream in SEC Tournament

