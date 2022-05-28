Series of bills in the PA House aimed at supporting veterans

Harrisburg, Pa. — A series of bills designed to recognize and support veterans in Pennsylvania were recently voted on in committee, including one that would create an adult daycare program for veterans suffering serious health issues.

House Bill 2361 would designate June 12 as “Women Veterans Day." House Resolution 129 would establish a Task Force on Women Veterans’ Health Care in Pennsylvania. The task force would study prominent issues facing female veterans, including post-traumatic stress disorder, traumatic brain injury, military sexual trauma, and alcohol and substance abuse.

To assist veterans facing serious health issues, as well as loved ones who are caring for them, House Bill 1972 would establish an adult day-care program to be known as “Community-Based Palliative Care” within the Department of Military and Veterans Affairs. The goal is to provide relief from pain and suffering for veterans and improve both their quality of life and that of their loved ones who may be caring for them.

House Bill 1486 would require the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation to issue a Blue Star Family license plate to family members who wish to signify that their loved one is serving to protect our country’s freedom.

House Bill 1571 would create a special registration plate for recipients of the Air Medal. The Air Medal is a military decoration of the United States Armed Forces awarded for single acts of heroism or meritorious achievements while participating in aerial flights and foreign military personnel in combat.