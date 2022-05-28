ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Series of bills in the PA House aimed at supporting veterans

By NCPA Staff
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WW8Tz_0ftfZeAZ00

Harrisburg, Pa. — A series of bills designed to recognize and support veterans in Pennsylvania were recently voted on in committee, including one that would create an adult daycare program for veterans suffering serious health issues.

House Bill 2361 would designate June 12 as “Women Veterans Day." House Resolution 129 would establish a Task Force on Women Veterans’ Health Care in Pennsylvania. The task force would study prominent issues facing female veterans, including post-traumatic stress disorder, traumatic brain injury, military sexual trauma, and alcohol and substance abuse.

To assist veterans facing serious health issues, as well as loved ones who are caring for them, House Bill 1972 would establish an adult day-care program to be known as “Community-Based Palliative Care” within the Department of Military and Veterans Affairs. The goal is to provide relief from pain and suffering for veterans and improve both their quality of life and that of their loved ones who may be caring for them.

House Bill 1486 would require the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation to issue a Blue Star Family license plate to family members who wish to signify that their loved one is serving to protect our country’s freedom.

House Bill 1571 would create a special registration plate for recipients of the Air Medal. The Air Medal is a military decoration of the United States Armed Forces awarded for single acts of heroism or meritorious achievements while participating in aerial flights and foreign military personnel in combat.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Harrisburg, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pa House#Veterans Day#Bills#Politics State#Politics Federal#The Pa House#Blue Star Family
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
2K+
Followers
12K+
Post
461K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy