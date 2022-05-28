ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Acosta: Pro-gun talking points have been falling flat

CNN's Jim Acosta breaks down the pro-gun talking points from some GOP members and examines the potential reasons the US leads in number of mass shootings compared to other countries.

The Independent

Biden says AR-15 owners who say they need weapons to ‘take on the government’ would be extremely outgunned

Gun activists who claim they need the type of weapons used in a pair of deadly mass shootings earlier this month to defend themselves from hypothetical government tyranny would be hopelessly outgunned, President Joe Biden has said. Mr Biden, who spoke to reporters upon returning to the White House for Memorial Day, said he has been “pretty motivated” to enact new gun safety laws long before he travelled to Ulvalde, Texas to meet with the families of victims and survivors of the mass shooting that claimed 21 lives at Robb Elementary School last week.He said he has made a point...
Reuters

Biden announces new $700 million in military aid for Ukraine

WASHINGTON, June 1 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden announced on Wednesday a new $700 million weapons package for Ukraine that will include high mobility artillery rocket systems, which can accurately hit targets as far away as 80 km (50 miles). "The United States will stand with our Ukrainian partners...
The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

