ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Making sense of a mass shooting in the middle of Texas gun country

By The Associated Press
The Oregonian
The Oregonian
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

UVALDE, Texas — Randall Methvin is a thoughtful man who talks with a Texas twang, still works as a ranch hand at age 68 and has felt an affinity for firearms since childhood, when his Depression-hardened father would take him out quail and dove hunting. By his count,...

www.oregonlive.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Uvalde, TX
State
Texas State
City
San Antonio, TX
Uvalde, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Johnson is off the mark on guns

So former Sen. Betsy Johnson, an unabashed NRA supporter, claims that “the style of the gun does not dictate the lethality” (“TEDxPortland organizers anger ticketholders, appear to break federal rules by giving NRA-backed politician Betsy Johnson a solo platform,” May 28). What planet does she live on? Does she really think large-capacity automatic weapons aren’t more lethal than a handgun? The Sandy Hook murderer had 30-round magazines, which allowed him to shoot 38 bullets per minute, killing 26 people. As a first step toward a sane gun policy in the U.S., we need to ban large-capacity magazines. Johnson, a potential governor, has voted against several gun control bills and continues to defend her positions, even in the face of two horrible massacres within 10 days. Shame on her. And shame on TEDxPortland for giving a free megaphone to such false and blatantly partisan propaganda. I urge the Oregon Department of Revenue and the IRS to take a close look at the organization’s tax-exempt status.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

This Brutalist wall hanging came with an Oregon beach condo; what is the sculpture worth?

How important is an antique’s provenance, or history of ownership and documentation of origin? Provenance is one of the many factors that go into an item’s value, including rarity, quality, condition and age. For this month’s items, provenance really doesn’t affect the value of the kang table or the female sculpture, and is not significant for the Victorian mantel clock. It does make a difference for the Hunebell vase. For the metal wall sculpture, the lack of provenance greatly lowers the value.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Oregon’s independent gubernatorial hopeful Betsy Johnson is among the state’s most elite firearms enthusiasts: machine gun owners

Oregon gun owners number in the hundreds of thousands, perhaps more — no one tracks overall firearm ownership in the state. But the federal government does track the subset of Oregonians who own machine guns, and in 2021, they numbered 6,740. Among their ranks: former longtime Democratic lawmaker Betsy Johnson, now running as an unaffiliated candidate for governor.
OREGON STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Rodriguez
Person
Greg Abbott
The Oregonian

Opinion: Oregon needs a game plan for economic growth

Newgard is the owner of Peak Policy, LLC, a government affairs and policy consulting firm specializing in tax and regulatory matters. He lives in Tigard. Too many Oregonians believe the dream of success is slipping away. Although their wages continue to rise, the ladder of economic opportunity is pulled away from them as inflation eats away at those gains. Unfortunately, it’s likely to get rougher before things smooth out.
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Oregon lawmakers to hear updates this week on paid leave, care for vulnerable kids, risks to school spending

Oregon lawmakers have a packed schedule of meetings this week to get updates on how the state is implementing a long list of laws and spending priorities. Starting Wednesday, Oregon’s 90 lawmakers will hold dozens of meetings on topics ranging from drug treatment grants and challenges at the state’s public defender agency, to pleas by parents of severely developmentally disabled children to extend a pandemic program that allowed parents to work as paid caregivers for their children.
OREGON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Gun Control#Guns#Gun Safety#Gun Laws#Violent Crime#Los Angeles Times#Republican#Democrat#Christian
The Oregonian

Don’t eat these organic strawberries sold at Trader Joe’s, Walmart, other stores: 27 cases of hepatitis A reported, FDA says

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has potentially linked a multi-state outbreak of hepatitis A infections to fresh organic strawberries sold at nationwide chain stores like Trader Joe’s and Walmart, according to a press release from the FDA. Fifteen hepatitis A infections in California and one each in Minnesota...
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Vietnam
The Oregonian

OBCA Class 1A girls basketball all-state teams

Class 1A all-state teams for the 2021-22 Oregon high school girls basketball season, as selected by the Oregon Basketball Coaches Association. Emma Bischoff, Rogue Valley Adventist Academy, junior. Emily Velazquez, Livingstone, senior. Brooke McHaffie, North Douglas, sophomore. Nicole Noffsinger, Yoncolla, junior. Honorable mention. Laelie Rasmussen, Damascus Christian, sophomore. Kylie Iverson,...
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

The Oregonian

Portland, OR
76K+
Followers
42K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.

 https://www.oregonlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy