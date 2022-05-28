Making sense of a mass shooting in the middle of Texas gun country

So former Sen. Betsy Johnson, an unabashed NRA supporter, claims that “the style of the gun does not dictate the lethality” (“TEDxPortland organizers anger ticketholders, appear to break federal rules by giving NRA-backed politician Betsy Johnson a solo platform,” May 28). What planet does she live on? Does she really think large-capacity automatic weapons aren’t more lethal than a handgun? The Sandy Hook murderer had 30-round magazines, which allowed him to shoot 38 bullets per minute, killing 26 people. As a first step toward a sane gun policy in the U.S., we need to ban large-capacity magazines. Johnson, a potential governor, has voted against several gun control bills and continues to defend her positions, even in the face of two horrible massacres within 10 days. Shame on her. And shame on TEDxPortland for giving a free megaphone to such false and blatantly partisan propaganda. I urge the Oregon Department of Revenue and the IRS to take a close look at the organization’s tax-exempt status.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 3 HOURS AGO