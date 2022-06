DEWITT, N.Y. — DeWitt police are looking for a man accused of stealing an 8-10 week old injured pitbull puppy from the Central New York SPCA last week. Police Chief Chase Bilodeau sent out a release saying the puppy is in need of veterinary care. 'Dumbo' was recently dropped off with serious injuries and burns to his stomach and was getting the help he needed. Police say during a burglary on May 26th at the SPCA on East Molloy Road, 'Dumbo' was stolen from a kennel.

DEWITT, NY ・ 22 HOURS AGO