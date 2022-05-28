ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

LAFC vs. San Jose Earthquakes, live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch MLS

By FTW Staff
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TjCkY_0ftfXyeH00

Los Angeles FC will meet the San Jose Earthquakes in MLS action on Saturday night from Banc of California Stadium.

LAFC was just ousted from the US Open Cup and will get back to their MLS lead in the Western Conference. As for San Jose, they are coming off a 3-2 loss to Sacramento in the US Open Cup and will look to rebound against one of the hottest teams in the MLS.

This will be a great day of MLS action, here is everything you need to know to watch and stream the action on Saturday.

LAFC vs. San Jose Earthquakes

  • When: Saturday, May 28
  • Time: 6:00 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: TUDN, UniMas
  • Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

Major League Soccer Lineups

Los Angeles FC possible starting lineup:

Crepeau; Fall, Murillo, Ibeagha, Palacios; Ginella, Sanchez, Cifuentes; Opoku, Arango, Musovski

San Jose Earthquakes’ possible starting lineup:

Marcinkowski; Marie, Agren, Calvo, Beason; Remedi, Espinoza, Yueill, Monteiro, Cowell; Ebobisse

MLS Odds and Betting Lines

MLS odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook. Odds were last updated Saturday at 5:00 p.m. ET.

Los Angeles FC (-190) vs. San Jose Earthquakes (+425)

Draw: +333

Want some action on the MLS? Place your legal sports bets on this game or others in CO, IN, NJ, and WV.

We recommend interesting sports viewing/streaming and betting opportunities. If you sign up for a service by clicking one of the links, we may earn a referral fee. Newsrooms are independent of this relationship and there is no influence on news coverage.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Jose, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Sacramento, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
San Jose, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#San Jose Earthquakes#Lafc#Live Tv#Us Open#Tudn#Remedi
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

116K+
Followers
160K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy