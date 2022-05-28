Lifeguards rescue 16 from rip currents at NC beach Saturday, officials say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — As the Memorial Day holiday weekend got underway Saturday more than a dozen people were rescued at one North Carolina beach, officials said.
Carolina Beach Ocean Rescue reported that 16 swimmers were rescued from rip currents by 3:40 p.m. Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.Lifeguards along NC coast prep for upcoming season
Carolina Beach is located just south of Wilmington near Kure Beach.
Earlier in the day the National Weather Service said there was a moderate risk of rip currents for the southeastern North Carolina beaches, which includes New Hanover and Brunswick counties.
A high risk for rip currents was forecast for areas from Cape Lookout to Cape Hatteras.
