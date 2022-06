SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)-- The E&N Truck Service on 172 Castroville Road is fully engulfed in a fire, according to Salinas Fire. Reports of smoke came around 3:22 p.m., and the Monterey County Regional Fire Department is the lead in this fire. Salinas has sent four engines, and multiple more agencies are also assisting. Castroville Road The post Monterey County Regional Fire responding to fully involved structure fire on Castroville Road appeared first on KION546.

15 HOURS AGO