This Memorial Day holiday weekend, gas prices are up

CHEYENNE – With Memorial Day soon upon us and many people traveling over this three-day holiday weekend, prices for gasoline are also going up.

Both nationally and in our state, prices for what you pay for each gallon of gas have been steadily rising in recent months. Experts blame factors including Russia's war in Ukraine, which triggered countries including the U.S. to take actions against energy-producing Russia. And consumer demand to travel, rebounding after lessened personal mobility during earlier times of the COVID-19 pandemic, also plays a role in causing higher prices a the gas pump.

Midday Saturday, the AAA motorists association reported that the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gas was $4.33 in our state. This was a record-high. Even more locally, the average cost was $4.18 a gallon here in Laramie County.

High prices at gas stations are not dissuading people from traveling.

As the headline of a recent news release from AAA noted, its travel forecast for this long weekend "Points to Sizzlin’ Summer Travel." What is often referred to as the unofficial start to summer was expected to see 39.2 million people traveling 50 miles or more from their homes. This is up 8.3% from a year ago, AAA reported .

“Summer travel isn’t just heating up, it will be on fire. People are overdue for a vacation and they are looking to catch up on some much-needed R&R in the coming months,” Paula Twidale, senior vice president of AAA Travel, said in the May 17 announcement.

This long weekend is "expected to be the busiest in two years, building on an upward trend that began earlier this spring," the association said. "This year’s forecast marks the second-highest single-year increase in travelers since 2010 (2021 was the highest), bringing volumes almost in line with pre-pandemic levels."

Just to our south, Denver was listed as among the 10 U.S. cities that are the top destinations for this weekend. The good news is that none of the worst places to travel during this period of holiday travel included anywhere in either Colorado or Wyoming.

For those who have already hit the road for their time off from work, AAA says (citing data from the Inrix traffic measurement provider) that the best times to travel this Sunday is before 10 a.m., while early afternoon is the worst time period. On Monday, AAA also advises you not to drive if you do not have to between 1 and 4 p.m. Anytime before 11 a.m. should be your best bet Monday.