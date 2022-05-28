ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Things to know before traveling internationally

By Dianne Newcomer
The News-Star
The News-Star
Just because I wanted you to know ....

*Big Brother is watching!  This week I received a very nice email from Rhonda Lawson at the Department of Homeland Security who thanked me for the travel article  about the Mobile Passport app which helps speed travelers through immigrations when returning to the USA from an international trip.  She also advised the service is actually available in Atlanta, so, before you go out of the country, whether to Mexico, the Caribbean, or Europe, please remember to download the MPC app, build a profile,  and, when you land, open the app and complete the questions to receive a QR acceptance code.  Then, in the immigration hall,  look for the Mobile Passport Control sign because it is in Atlanta!

*It probably is a really good thing to have Big Brother watching, because, on Tuesday, I received a call from a sweet client who had purchased a ticket to California in April.  In reviewing his credit card bill, he noted an additional charge of  $486.50 charge labeled 'travel agency support.' He called to question the charge using the 800 number provided on the statement. Needless to say, there was no assistance provided on the number, so he called me.

Because our trade journals had just carried a lengthy article about fraud in the airline marketplace, I knew about this trick.  It seems cyber predators have not only hacked into credit card accounts but they have gone so far as to create fake web sites that appear totally authentic for all the major airlines. For example, if someone  googles "Delta tickets" or "Delta Air Lines Reservations," they could be calling or possibly end up on one of these scammer sites instead of being on Delta's official site.  The fraudsters will sell a ticket, but, in a separate charge, a service charge will appear.  Watch your  your credit card bills, folks, the hackers are getting better!  Your mama got it right when she said, "Don't talk to strangers!"

*Now, let me give you an example of a travel company going the second mile to protect you: Royal Caribbean Cruise Line has initiated  a process whereby the passenger list of every sailing is  compared to the names in the National Sex Offender Database.  If a registered sex offender is discovered on a Royal Caribbean, Celebrity Cruises, or Azamara Club Cruises sailing list, the traveler's reservation is  canceled and the passenger is not able to secure a refund. While some may argue civil liberties are being jeopardized, Royal says their  goal is to make cruising a safe environment for families.

*Oh, and speaking of safety, Royal Caribbean Cruises now has lifeguards at all pools on all its ships. Not to be outdone, Norwegian Cruise Line said they, too,  have  lifeguards on their family- focused big ships--the Norwegian Getaway, Norwegian Breakaway and Norwegian Epic--for  this summer.

*The Pride of America is sailing again in Hawaii! Norwegian's Pride departs Honolulu every Saturday on a 7 day itinerary that includes overnight in Maui and Kauai.  After two years, how very nice it is to have this service to show us the islands again. Call for reservations soon because Hawaii is the hottest destination in the marketplace right now.

*St. Lucia is stepping up their resort game. Sandals La Toc is adding the always popular Rondoval suites while the Sandals Halcyon Beach is also getting four Rondoval suites and 20  beachfront villas. In my travel agent mind, I am guessing the timing of these nice enhancements and upgrades probably has something to do with the arrival of a new competitor on the island. The St. James Club Morgan Bay Resort is currently being renovated and transformed into the SECRETS St. Lucia.  With 5 restaurants, 5 bars and lounges, 2 beachfront pools, a perfect beach, and 342 guestrooms, the SECRETS is vying to be the coolest new adult-only all- inclusive on the island.

* Viking Cruise Line's 25th anniversary sale ends on May 31st.  That means free air from Shreveport or Jackson and their free drink package deal on river cruising in Europe is over!  Hands down, folks, there is no better time to plan a Rhine or Danube cruise than right now during  this promotion. Prices are as low as $1999--and, once again, that includes airfare from Louisiana and a 7 night cruise in Europe!

*Please be aware that many countries are now requiring a booster dose at least 14 days before travel if you were fully vaccinated more than 6 months before you travel. Check your vaccination dates, probably more time than you think may have passed since your last shot.  Some of our leading  travel companies are recommending the booster dose to avoid any challenges entering the destination country or experiencing the many wonderful opportunities that travel affords.

*All Aboard!  It's the last call to save on a Rocky Mountaineer train trip this summer: deadline is June 30th.  Valid on either the rail journey in Canada or the U.S. route from Denver to Moab, travelers can currently save $200 off per couple if you call Monroe Travel Service at 323-3465 and book soon.  Go ride the silver rails and catch a deal, too.

And, finally, just because summer is here... and you need to go, please call Monroe Travel Service.  We would love to send you away!

Dianne Newcomer is a travel agent at MONROE TRAVEL SERVICE.  For your next vacation, please call Rob, Page, Linda, Lori, or Dianne at 318 323 3465 or email INFO@MONROETRAVEL.com.

This article originally appeared on Monroe News-Star: Things to know before traveling internationally

