ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, SC

Greenville native, character actor Bo Hopkins of “American Graffiti” and more, dies

By Mike Ellis, Greenville News
Greenville News
Greenville News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07s3T6_0ftfXOJT00

Greenville native and longtime character actor Bo Hopkins died Saturday.

His wife, Sian, told The Hollywood Reporter that Hopkins died at a California hospital after a heart attack earlier this month.

William “Bo” Hopkins often portrayed tough-guy characters.

More: These 10 renowned actors and performers have ties to Upstate South Carolina

He is best known for such films as “The Wild Bunch,” “White Lightning, “Midnight Express,” “The Killer Elite” as well as gang leader Joe Young in  “American Graffiti.”

Hopkins was born in Greenville and lived in Ware Shoals as a child.

Please subscribe to the Independent Mail at independentmail.com/subscribe

Mike Ellis lives in Powdersville and tells South Carolina stories with a focus on Anderson County and Pickens County along with faith and investigations. He's always looking for the next story that people need to read, please send any tips or feedback to mellis@gannett.com

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Greenville native, character actor Bo Hopkins of “American Graffiti” and more, dies

Comments / 11

Related
FOX Carolina

Dog Tag Found in Belton

BELTON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greg Butler made an interesting discovery in his front yard, a military dog tag. Butler lives off Belton Highway. He tells FOX Carolina, that while he was raking mulch, he came across what he initially thought was a coin or scrap of metal. Not thinking much of it, he put it in his pocket and continued working.
BELTON, SC
kiss951.com

Magazine Names Best Diners In North Carolina And South Carolina

One of the biggest restaurant news items in Charlotte this year was the long-awaited re-opening of Mattie’s Diner. After being displaced from its home at the Music Factory six years ago, Mattie’s is back in business at 3100 The Plaza. The original classic chrome structure has been attached to an old tire shop to offer more seating.
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ware Shoals, SC
Greenville, SC
Entertainment
State
California State
City
Hopkins, SC
City
Greenville, SC
City
Powdersville, SC
State
South Carolina State
experiencecolumbiasc.com

It's Official: Columbia SC Leaders Share Favorite Under-the-Radar Eateries

When you’re exploring a new city, it can be easy to find high-profile restaurants that are well known spots for power players inking deals and rubbing elbows. But sometimes the best ideas and the most interesting conversations come while chatting it up someplace that only the locals know. We talked with regional elected officials to find out their favorite under-the-radar spots for a casual bite.
COLUMBIA, SC
thejournalonline.com

Work to free driver – Hwy. 20

Piedmont firefighters are assisted by a Greenville County deputy extricating a driver Saturday night after a multi vehicle wreck on Highway 20 south of Piedmont. A vehicle struck a pickup truck and knocked it into a parked vehicle. The parked vehicle then struck another parked vehicle. The vehicle that caused the wreck left the scene. Greenville EMS also responded. (Photo by David Rogers)
PIEDMONT, SC
thejournalonline.com

Powdersville fatality – Circle Road

Powdersville firefighters along with deputy coroner Charlie Boseman work at the scene of a fatal wreck Saturday morning. It happened on Circle Road off Highway 81. A pickup truck left the roadway and struck a tree and burned. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. He was identified as 22 year old Devin Blake Orr of Easley. Medshore ambulance service and a QRV also responded to the call. (Photo by David Rogers)
POWDERSVILLE, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bo Hopkins
FOX Carolina

Third earthquake hits area of North Carolina

A Belton man discovers a military dog tag while working in his yard. A new tradition begins in Oconee County. FOX Carolina's Grace Runkel has the details of the first-ever Memorial Day 5K in Oconee County. Free child identification kits. Updated: 11 hours ago. |. An Upstate community activist is...
BELTON, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies find woman last seen at laundromat in Anderson

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said they located a woman who went missing on May 15. Previously, deputies said Celena J. Brock was last seen at the laundromat at 3300 Abbeville Highway, according to deputies. Officials said they don’t know what clothing she was wearing last.
ANDERSON, SC
wspa.com

Crash kills woman's husband and sons in Spartanburg County

Crash kills woman’s husband and sons in Spartanburg …. Clemson athletic director talks about dismissing …. FBI warning: Sextortion schemes targeting teenage …. Two week no-excuse early voting for SC June primaries …. Teen dies following shooting at Spartanburg party. Tuesday Forecast: May 31. Upstate game shop trains new...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Character Actor#American Graffiti#Gannett#Upstate South Carolina#The Independent Mail
FOX Carolina

Upstate teacher gets surprise proposal

Southern Baptist Convention releases list of church leaders accused of abuse. The Southern Baptist Convention released hundreds of names of church leaders accused of abuse, include two dozen from South Carolina. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Passerelle Bistro in downtown Greenville has earned special recognition as one of the most...
GREENVILLE, SC
upstatebusinessjournal.com

New to the Street: VIVA Chicken

VIVA Chicken is a fast-casual Peruvian rotisserie restaurant. The eatery has a second Upstate location on Woodruff Road in Greenville. For more information: Call 864-987-8183 or visit vivachicken.com.
GREENVILLE, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
FOX Carolina

Historic Upstate HS class comes together for first time in 50 years

GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - It was a special weekend for the class of 1972 at Greenwood High School. “It’s very commendable for our class, the Greenwood High School class of 1972, to once again get as many people as we did to join the reunion this weekend,” said Mary Harrison-Wideman.
GREENWOOD, SC
swlexledger.com

Lexington County beef producers could soon have a better option for processing South Carolina beef

Lexington, SC 05/31/2022 - Lexington County beef producers could soon have a better choice when it comes to processing South Carolina's high-quality beef right here in state. The SC Department of Agriculture announced Tuesday that a group of South Carolina cattle farmers has formed a cooperative association with the goals of increasing beef processing capacity in South Carolina and jointly creating a South Carolina-branded beef product. The co-op is currently soliciting members from across South Carolina. Beef farmers who wish to join this association should contact them by email at wagyu4you@gmail.com.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
accesswdun.com

Wreck in Stephens County claims life of Toccoa man

A North Carolina man is charged in Monday’s fatal wreck at Jeanette Jamieson Intersection near Toccoa. Richard D. Cabe, 61, of Bryson City, is charged with second-degree vehicular homicide and failure to obey a traffic signal, according to Georgia State Patrol Post 7 Toccoa. Jake M. Boyd, 40, of...
TOCCOA, GA
Greenville News

Greenville News

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
298K+
Views
ABOUT

Your one stop shop for news, weather, and activities in and around the GreenvilleMetro area.

 http://greenvilleonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy