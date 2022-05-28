ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Myrtle Beach, SC

Pilot killed in plane crash in North Myrtle Beach

By Kevin Accettulla
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rRstV_0ftfWb8500

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A pilot was killed Saturday after his banner plane crashed at Grand Strand Airport in North Myrtle Beach, according to Horry County Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden.

David Flading, 56, died of traumatic injuries from the crash, McSpadden said. Flading was originally from Pennsylvania but had been living in Myrtle Beach for more than 20 years.

Flading was the only person on board.

North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue, the North Myrtle Beach Police Department and Horry County Fire Rescue responded to the crash just after 2 p.m., according to city officials.

In a statement to News13, the FAA said the plane was a single-engine Piper PA-12. Video from a News13 crew on scene shows a yellow plane that crashed into the ground nose-first.

News13 has also reached out to the NTSB for more information, which confirmed it is investigating. An NTSB investigator is headed to the scene. The preliminary report will not be available for a couple weeks.

Bob Dorsey, who lives nearby, said he went outside when he heard sirens and saw the plan sitting in the ground with its nose down and tail up in the air.

“It’s very sad to see that,” he said. “We watch those planes every day when they come in and pick the banners up off the runway. They’re the planes that fly the banners over the beach every day.”

No other information was immediately available. Count on News13 for updates.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

Comments / 0

Related
wfxb.com

One Injured During Motorcycle Crash in Myrtle Beach

One person was hospitalized after a motorcycle accident yesterday afternoon in Myrtle Beach. Myrtle Beach Police Master Corporal Tom Vest said the incident happened around 3:45 p.m. on Ocean Boulevard near the Grande Dunes and it involved the motorcycle as well as an SUV. As of right now, no other information is available.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

2 dead after shooting on Highway 554 in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people were killed in a shooting Tuesday in Horry County, according to Deputy Coroner Darris Fowler. Fowler said the shooting is being investigated as a homicide. Both people died of gunshot wounds, Fowler said. The identities of the people killed have not been released as the family has not […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WECT

Man dies following motorcycle crash, one person faces charges

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A man has died following a crash between a truck and a motorcycle May 6 at the intersection of Gingerwood Drive and Market Street. Wilmington Police Department said in a new release, “67-year-old Andrew Kester has been charged with Misdemeanor Death by Motor Vehicle and Failure to Yield. “
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
North Myrtle Beach, SC
State
Pennsylvania State
North Myrtle Beach, SC
Crime & Safety
County
Horry County, SC
City
Myrtle Beach, SC
Myrtle Beach, SC
Crime & Safety
North Myrtle Beach, SC
Accidents
Horry County, SC
Crime & Safety
Horry County, SC
Accidents
WBTW News13

Officials investigate dead fish in Darlington County creek

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Officials are investigating the death of fish in Black Creek, which runs through Darlington County, according to Greg Lucas with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources. The DNR’s Freshwater Fisheries Section investigated a fish kill on Saturday, Lucas said. There were deaths in fish across several species. An exact […]
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC
WRAL News

19-year-old dies in North Myrtle Beach drowning

North Myrtle Beach, S.C. — A 19-year-old has died after drowning in North Myrtle Beach, WMBF reports. Horry County Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden said Kyle Brown was pulled from the ocean just after 7 a.m. Saturday in the area of 6th Avenue North. Brown was from Ashburn, Virginia, according...
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
live5news.com

Emergency crews respond to serious accident in Williamsburg County

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with the Williamsburg County Fire Department say crews responded to an accident involving injuries Monday night. The incident was in the Trio community near Andrews where authorities were urging the public to avoid the area near Trio crossroads, and near Oak Ridge Road. According...
Fox 46 Charlotte

10 injured; four critical after downtown Charleston shooting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – 10 people were injured and four remained in critical condition after what Mayor John Tecklenburg called a “mass shooting” in downtown Charleston late Monday night. “The Gun Violence Archive defines a mass shooting as being an incident where four or more are shot, either injured or killed; thankfully, and we’re counting […]
CHARLESTON, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plane Crash#Traffic Accident#News13
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Two people injured after car crashes into front of Wilmington nail salon

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — NC Nails on Oleander Drive had been open for around an hour Tuesday morning when a car came crashing through the front door. The owner and a customer were injured in the incident and taken to Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center with non life-threatening injuries.
WILMINGTON, NC
WMBF

Police investigating Myrtle Beach shooting

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are investigating after a shooting happened in Myrtle Beach. The Myrtle Beach Police Department said officers were called to a hospital on Saturday after reports of a person with a gunshot wound. The person hurt is still being treated at the hospital as of Sunday.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
NTSB
NewsBreak
FAA
wpde.com

Officials confirm Saturday morning drowning in North Myrtle Beach

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — North Myrtle Beach officials said one person died after drowning on Saturday morning. Kyle Brown, 19, from Ashburn, VA died from asphyxiation, according to Horry County Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden. McSpadden added he died at a local hospital after being pulled from the...
WCBD Count on 2

Emergency crews responding to serious crash with injuries near Andrews

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Emergency crews are responding to a serious crash with injuries in Williamsburg County. The crash happened in the Trio community near Andrews, according to William Horton, public information officer for the Williamsburg County Fire Department. News 2 had learned three medical helicopters were requested. Motorists are asked to avoid the […]
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

South Carolina man killed in motorcycle crash in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A man died Saturday morning in a motorcycle crash in Myrtle Beach, according to Horry County Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden. Veto Williams, 47, of Columbia, died from injuries in the crash, McSpadden said. The crash happened at about 3 a.m. Saturday in the area of 71st Avenue North and Kings […]
Fox 46 Charlotte

Fox 46 Charlotte

41K+
Followers
10K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX 46 Charlotte is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.fox46.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy