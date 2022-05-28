Letters to the editor: Waste disposal bill needs signature; thanks for food drive support, pass gun background check laws; pilot’s possible heroic act
Pete Grogan: Recycling: Governor can push state ahead in waste disposal. The Colorado State Legislature has passed extended producer responsibility legislation in the interest of improving Colorado’s track record on waste minimization and recycling. There has been minimal state leadership on this issue in its history. Colorado has...www.coloradodaily.com
Comments / 0