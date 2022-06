A dad's anguish outside Texas school while shooting unfolded. Javier Cazares raced to his daughter’s school when he heard there was a shooting and spent 35 to 45 agonizing minutes there, waiting for word of her. He scanned the children fleeing Robb Elementary School for his 9-year-old “firecracker.” He yearned to run in himself. He and other parents grew increasingly agitated that the police weren’t doing more to stop the gunman who holed up in a classroom, killing kids. Nineteen children and two teachers were ultimately shot dead in the roughly 80 minutes the gunman spent inside the school in Uvalde, Texas.

UVALDE, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO