SVFD to host Forensic Fire Investigation 101 on June 1

Spokane Valley Fire Department

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Valley Police Department will host a middle school program to teach more about fire prevention.

Forensic Fire Investigation 101 will be taught to seventh graders at Centennial Middle School on June 1. Developed by firefighter Rick Freier, the program was introduced in 2011.

More than 9,300 students in the Central, West, and East Valley School Districts have taken part in the program.

SVFD says those between the ages of 12 and 17 who started fires has steadily decreased over the last 10 years. Only three of the 9,300 students who participated in the program have been caught setting fires since the program was implemented.

