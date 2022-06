Law and Order: Special Victims Unit will be returning later this year with its 24th season, making it one of the longest-running series in TV history. However, fans can expect the new episodes to perhaps be a little bit different as longtime showrunner Warren Leight has announced that he is stepping away from the series. Warren has had two stints as the man in charge of the hit NBC police procedural; he previously served as showrunner from seasons 13 to 17 before returning for the show's 21st season back in 2019.

TV SERIES ・ 27 DAYS AGO