Gate City, VA

Jeep lovers gather in Gate City at Jeep Jamboree

By TESSA WORLEY tworley@timesnews.net
Kingsport Times-News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGATE CITY — Saturday’s inaugural Gate City Jeep Jamboree brought in scores of Jeeps for the event that included contests and activities for all ages. The jamboree was sponsored by Gate City Frontier, a nonprofit and part of Virginia Main Street, which works to preserve and revitalize historic downtown areas in...

Kingsport Times-News

Downtown Elizabethton

ELIZABETHTON — Another busy weekend is planned for downtown Elizabethton, with a professional bicycle race topping the list of activities. There will also be lots of other events going on including: First Friday, the weekly classic car cruise-in, and the weekly Covered Bridge Jam.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Kingsport Times-News

George Frederick Slatt, Jr.

CHURCH HILL - George Frederick Slatt, Jr., age 80 of Church Hill, entered into eternal peace with his Heavenly Father on Friday, May 27, 2022. George was born on October 2, 1941 in Hornell, NY to George and Ruth Slatt. On October 21, 1961, George married his cherished love, Patricia Brain, and after 60 years of a beautiful marriage and raising a family together, she survives.
CHURCH HILL, TN
WJHL

Mount Carmel to host ‘Nerf War’ this Saturday

MOUNT CARMEL, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Town of Mount Carmel invites you to a “Nerf War” this weekend. Online registration is now open for the Nerf War, which will take place Saturday, June 4 at Mount Carmel City Park. The event is open to kids and adults; however, participants will be split into two groups: […]
MOUNT CARMEL, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Jeremy Ashmore

Jeremy Ashmore, age 36, passed away on Thursday, May 5, 2022. Services will be held at Shades of Grace Community Campus (510 Gibson Mill Road) on Friday, June 3rd at 12:30 pm. Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the Ashmore family.
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Bear sightings increase in Northeast Tennessee

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – News Channel 11 viewers have been reporting an increase in bear sightings over the past week. Photos and security camera footage have spotted black bears trekking across front yards and even coming up onto porches. Officials with the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency told News Channel 11 that the increased sightings […]
HILTONS, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Editorial: Kingsport making progress on new parks

As summer approaches, Kingsport is beginning work on a new park and finishing its plan on another, both exciting projects that will expand recreational opportunities for residents. The city will soon begin construction of Riverbend Park, a nearly $1 million project occupying 24 acres behind the Walmart Supercenter on Fort...
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

"Liberty!" begins 43rd season in Elizabethton on Friday

ELIZABETHTON — The Official Outdoor Drama of the State of Tennessee will begin its 43rd season of performances at the Fort Watauga Amphitheater at Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park on Friday. “Liberty! The Saga of Sycamore Shoals” will be presented on weekends throughout the month of June at Sycamore...
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Minding Your Business: Boone Lake adds more than just water to the region this summer

Summer is well underway. It’s time we enjoy the region in all its robust, green, mountainous glory. Below are a few events to mark on your calendar this month. • The Downtown Kingsport Association will host a Father’s Day themed Shop and Hop on Thursday, June 2, from 5 to 8 p.m. with extended store hours, refreshments, special deals and more.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Patti (Dingus) Vanzant

DUFFIELD, VA - Patti Yvonne (Dingus) Vanzant, 67, Duffield, VA went Home to be with the Lord, Sunday, May 29, 2022, at Wellmont Holston Valley Medical Center after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. Patti was born in Kingsport, TN, on September 17, 1954, and was the daughter of the...
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Leon Gladson

ROGERSVILLE - Leon Gladson, age 96, of Rogersville, passed away Saturday, May 28, 2022 at his home. Mr. Gladson, along with his daughter, Debbie, was the owner of Gladson’s, Inc. dba Rod Armstrong’s Department Store. He was a veteran of World War II, having served in the Marine Corps. Mr. Gladson was recognized as Kentucky’s top sales person for several consecutive years. He also owned two department stores in Hardinsburg and Brandenburg, Kentucky, where he was instrumental in starting a Downtown Merchants Association. He was a Paul Harris Fellow with the Rotary Club, and served on the board of Directors of Goodwill, Kingsport and Civis Bank. Mr. Gladson was a 3rd Degree Master Mason, a member of the Scottish Rite, and a member of the Jericho Shrine Temple. He was an avid golfer and fisherman. Mr. Gladson was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years Florine Hubbard Gladson, parents Charles and Maggie Young Gladson, grandson Jeremy Andrew Shedden, and brothers Charles “Chick’ Gladson, Orville Gladson, and Jack Gladson.
ROGERSVILLE, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Rev. Dr. David L. Gilbert

NORTON, VA – The Rev. Dr. David L. Gilbert, 77, died Saturday, May 28, 2022, at his residence in Norton. He was born July 5, 1944, in Maryville, Tn. and was a graduate of Greenback High School. He received his B.A. from the University of Tennessee after becoming a medic in the U.S. Air Force from 1966-1969. He began speaking in church at Meadow Methodist and assisting Mrs. Kirby for two years at Pleasant Hill. In 1963 his district superintendent appointed him to his own church, Sweetwater Parrish. He attended Candler School of Theology at Emory University with a Master of Divinity. He became an elder in the Holston Conference serving churches in Tennessee and Virginia. During his ministry he received his Doctor of Divinity from Drew University.
NORTON, VA
WATE

Thousands of bikers unite in Sevierville for memorial ride

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Thousands of bikers came together in Sevierville to continue a tradition. There was no shortage of leather or metal in town Sunday for the 22nd Smoky Mountain Thunder Memorial Ride. “It’s a perfect day, the sun is out shining,” memorial ride founder and coordinator Ron Giddis said. “Going to be perfect […]
SEVIERVILLE, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Patsy M Saxon

KINGSPORT - Patsy M Saxon, age 81, of Kingsport, Tennessee passed away on Sunday, May 22, 2022. Pasty was a member and part time church secretary at South View Community Church. She taught fourth grade in Nashville. Graduated from Trevecca Nazarene University in Nashville TN. She was a committed Christian and student of the bible.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

VA-KY District Fair features Folk Soul Revival

WISE — The VA-KY District Fair kicks off year 109 with music, mullets, horses, Jeeps, the midway and events for all ages June 14-18. “After the pandemic, we’re sure glad to be able to get back to where we’ve been,” said Fair Committee Chair Lawton Mullins. “Our final night concert with Folk Soul Revival is going to be great, and we’ll have some new features like the gaming competition and Jeepalooza. We’re also expanding on Kids Day and Seniors Day this year.”
VIRGINIA STATE
Kingsport Times-News

Student-led collection drive will benefit local girls

Students in the Free.Period Club recently completed a community-wide donation drive to collect feminine hygiene products for girls in need. The donation drive was a partnership with the Kingsport Parks and Recreation Department and the Johnson City Parks and Recreation Department. Students promoted the donation drive by recording a public...
KINGSPORT, TN
WDEF

TWRA: 2 deadly waterway incidents include Watts Bar drowning

NASHVILLE (WDEF) – The TWRA reports two fatal incidents over the holiday weekend on Tennessee waterways. One was the drowning on Watts Bar Lake. 19 year old Madison Taylor jumped in the water from a boat but never resurfaced. The young woman was a multi-sport athlete at Rhea County...
NASHVILLE, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Clifford "Jack" Parker

HILTONS, VA -- Clifford "Jack" Parker, 87, passed away on Wednesday, June 1, 2022 at his home. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Carter-Trent/Scott County Funeral Home, Weber City, VA.
WEBER CITY, VA
WJHL

Police: Human remains discovered near Industrial Drive in Bristol

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Human remains were found in Bristol, Tennessee Tuesday morning, according to police. A release from the Bristol Tennessee Police Department (BTPD) states that officers were called to an area near 101 Industrial Drive around 9:50 a.m. Police had been contacted after receiving a report of “human skeletal remains located in a […]
BRISTOL, TN

