Fort Wayne FC knocks off Toledo Villa to remain unbeaten on road
TOLEDO, Ohio (WANE) – Fort Wayne FC extended their road winning streak in league play after knocking off Toledo Villa FC, 3-1 on Saturday.
Michael Adedokun put Fort Wayne on the board with a goal in 17th minute. Forster Ajago would add another for Fort Wayne in 31st minute to give the team a 2-0 lead heading into the half.
Riley Lynch would go on to score Fort Wayne’s final goal of the day in the 49th minute.
Fort Wayne FC is now 3-0 in USL League 2 play, and 3-1 overall with nine points in the Valley Division. The team will stay in the Buckeye state for their next match when they face Cleveland Force FC on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
