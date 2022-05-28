ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

Fort Wayne FC knocks off Toledo Villa to remain unbeaten on road

By Josh Ayen
 3 days ago

TOLEDO, Ohio (WANE) – Fort Wayne FC extended their road winning streak in league play after knocking off Toledo Villa FC, 3-1 on Saturday.

Michael Adedokun put Fort Wayne on the board with a goal in 17th minute. Forster Ajago would add another for Fort Wayne in 31st minute to give the team a 2-0 lead heading into the half.

Riley Lynch would go on to score Fort Wayne’s final goal of the day in the 49th minute.

Fort Wayne FC is now 3-0 in USL League 2 play, and 3-1 overall with nine points in the Valley Division. The team will stay in the Buckeye state for their next match when they face Cleveland Force FC on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

Fort Wayne FC falls at Cleveland Force

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WANE) – Fort Wayne FC’s Alexandre Frank scored on a header off a free kick in the 37th minute – or, at least as close as we can tell via the video stream of the game – but Fort Wayne FC fell at Cleveland 2-1 on Tuesday night. Fort Wayne FC is back […]
Columbia City, Leo, Eastside, Whitko win regional title

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Columbia City, Leo, Eastside, and Whitko all brought home a regional title in softball on Tuesday night, as the quartet of local teams is advancing to semi-state this coming Saturday. In 4A, Columbia City’s Bethany Haselby was 2-for-2 with 4 RBI to lead the Eagles over Carroll by a score […]
Trine softball finishes as national runner-up

SALEM, Va. – The Trine University softball team finishes the 2022 season as national runner up in the NCAA Division III Softball Championship after a 3-0 loss to Christopher Newport University in the second game of the final series. The second-place finish is the best in the program’s history. The Captains would bat in the […]
Ruiz homers, offense awakens in TinCaps victory

MIDLAND, Mich. – The Fort Wayne TinCaps dominated the Great Lakes Loons (Los Angeles Dodgers affiliate), 9-1, at Dow Diamond on Tuesday night. Six of Fort Wayne’s nine runs came in the second inning. The big inning began with a base hit from first basemen Lucas Dunn, a 2021 eighth-round Padres draft pick who joined the […]
