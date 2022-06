MARYLAND - Storm damage surveyors confirmed that two tornadoes touched down in Maryland Friday evening, ripping down trees and causing damage to several houses along the way. Officials from the National Weather Service (NWS) said one of the tornadoes briefly touched down in the Olney area of Montgomery County. The EF-O tornado, estimated to have had speeds of 80 miles per hour, ripped through the 3600 block of Toddsbury Lane in a linear path, taking down large tree limbs and damaging several vehicles along the road.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO