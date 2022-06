A North Platte man died in a vehicle crash in western Iowa on Sunday morning. The crash occurred just before 11 a.m. on Interstate 80 east in Pottawattamie County, south of Harlan. The Iowa State Patrol reported a 2004 Toyota 4Runner pulling a camper was traveling in the left lane of the interstate, attempting to pass a 2015 Ford F350, also pulling a camper, that was in the right lane.

NORTH PLATTE, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO