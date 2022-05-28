“Apparently the person screamed “Fruit salad yummy yummy” and ran off…”

TO THE WHITE PIT BULL OWNER IN BRIGHTWOOD (and dog owners generally):. PLEASE LEASH YOUR DOG, EVEN IF THEY ARE FRIENDLY (and don’t be a d**k!) Saturday afternoon, I was hanging out at a neighborhood park in Brightwood, sitting on a picnic blanket with my (leashed) dog at reclining by my side. The park was mostly empty except for at one point when a man passed by walking his (leashed) German Shepherd. He and his dog stayed at a distance and were totally fine. But the next thing I know, as I’m about to go back to my sketchbook, my dog starts freaking out and screaming bloody murder at something behind me. When I turn around, I see a third dog, an unleashed white pit bull, charging towards us.

BRIGHTWOOD, VA ・ 22 HOURS AGO