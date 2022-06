The New York Mets are hellbent on bringing a World Series to Queens this year, and that means fielding the best team possible at all times. In order to ensure the Mets stay at the top of their game throughout the 162-game season, owner Steve Cohen and GM Billy Eppler are always looking for ways to improve the team. They did just that on Sunday, acquiring veteran infielder JT Riddle from the Cincinnati Reds in a trade for cash considerations, according to Anthony DiComo.

