ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maricopa, AZ

Letter: The shameful, dangerous contempt for red lights

By InMaricopa
InMaricopa
InMaricopa
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2crfXL_0ftfSvgD00

By Jeff Crane

Jeff Crane

The stench and mantra about Maricopa is not from the lovable Milky Way dairy (the cows are quite happy and so is their milk) or our valuable ethanol or dusty egg industries. Or corn. You moved here; deal with it.But the persistent aroma emanates from the contempt and out-and-out disregard for:

Red Lights. Or Red Scare.

Just observe or pause in any intersection.

I’ve NEVER seen this neglect of the red-light law ever ever … Not even the “California-roll orange rule.” Not in major cities, not in one-light towns, not in small towns have I’ve seen such total disregard for the Red Light than da Copa.

Apparently the Red Light is there for a reason. They stop death. Gore. Funerals. Sadness. Grief. It’s the Red Scare.
Sorry but “it was orange” just ain’t cutting it when you’re busted. The famous kinda yellow-to-red excuse doesn’t help when you cause another fatal-collision on the 347 and Riggs or John Wayne and Edison.

No matter what, no matter when, no matter where, I’ve seen 100% of drivers go through red lights. OK, maybe 98%. The other 2% were the ambulance drivers going to a 347-Riggs fatality. Scientific, no. Eyeball, yes. Understandable, a huge 25-ton 18-wheeler can’t exactly stop within 100 feet on Smith-Enke hauling lumber stresses for another new subdivision. Then that ONE bumper-sucker thinks: “Why can’t I?” Then another!

From 347 into Fry’s or onto Edison to find old shorts in Goodwill or 347 turning to Honeycutt and, especially, east onto Smith-Enke from John Wayne, drivers love to run red lights. Seems like the Summer Olympics 200-meter high hurdles and get a thrill to be home 34 seconds earlier than your neighbor? OK. Maybe because they are waiting on 347 with bladder issues because someone ran a red light and caused an accident and shut down 347.

Not just once a day and not just twice daily, it’s almost laughable to see red-scare runners, without break, every friggin’ red light! Or every intersection! I almost want to jump out of my car and applaud those who stop in the left-turn lane when it’s yellow! I’d give them a Culver’s gift card and – if they were using their turn signal, a bonus bag of ice.

Yes, when drivers are halfway into an intersection during the yellow light, they are legally allowed to “carry on” and turn left.

Cool. That’s the law. However. The driver behind them – picking their nose – magically gripped the bumper like Whamo Monster Magnet toys and follow like a kindergartner classmate waiting for recess. OK. A 1% approval.

Then. THEN. A 1% approval Camry driver, worried and following her daughter’s first-driver home, tags along as the oncoming cross-traffic honks, flips them off and portends to T-bone the Camry’s door. They feel empowered by the magnet; not ruled by the red – or yellow – light. At that point, the evil 347 is blocked up to Wild Horse Pass and the festering cycle continues.

You observe and – as the green light switches for you – you’ll shake your head as someone runs the red scare. And another.

Flipping them off doesn’t help. And just not worth it. Now it’s time to mention the stop signs.

Jeff Crane is a resident of Maricopa.

This post Letter: The shameful, dangerous contempt for red lights appeared first on InMaricopa .

Comments / 0

Related
InMaricopa

Local artist’s works on display at Maricopa library

The works of a longtime Maricopa resident and artist are on display at the Maricopa Library and Cultural Center. The solo exhibit of pieces are by Gary Zaimont, a self-taught […] This post Local artist’s works on display at Maricopa library appeared first on InMaricopa.
MARICOPA, AZ
InMaricopa

Who’s the Best Dad in Maricopa? It’s time to nominate!

It the Dads’ turn. Let’s celebrate Father’s Day with the Best Dad InMaricopa Contest, sponsored by ACE Maricopa Hardware. Nominate your favorite father by filling out the nomination form on […] This post Who’s the Best Dad in Maricopa? It’s time to nominate! appeared first on InMaricopa.
MARICOPA, AZ
InMaricopa

Naturalist photographer to present at Arts meeting

Maricopa Friends of the Arts announces an exciting photography presentation and display by local photographer Richard Sovis. Slovis will present during MFOTA’s next general meeting, 5:30 p.m. July 20 at […] This post Naturalist photographer to present at Arts meeting appeared first on InMaricopa.
MARICOPA, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Maricopa, AZ
Local
Arizona Traffic
InMaricopa

Housing growth booming in Arizona!

The nation’s housing stock grew by some 1.3 million units, or 1%, between July 2020 and July 2021, reaching a total of 142.2 million homes, according to a report issued Thursday by the U.S. Census Bureau.
MARICOPA, AZ
InMaricopa

No closures on state freeways this holiday weekend

For the first time in months, there will be no freeway closures awaiting Maricopa drivers headed to the Valley this holiday weekend. The Arizona Department of Transportation will not close […] This post No closures on state freeways this holiday weekend appeared first on InMaricopa.
MARICOPA, AZ
InMaricopa

MHS grad’s bright star grows even brighter

Haley Raffaele, a newly-minted graduate of Maricopa High and veteran of theater at the school, stole the spotlight on Saturday night. She became the first Maricopa student to win the […] This post MHS grad’s bright star grows even brighter appeared first on InMaricopa.
MARICOPA, AZ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Edison
Person
John Wayne
InMaricopa

Mosquito fogging at Meadows Saturday

City Property, the Phoenix-based management company for the Maricopa Meadows Homeowners Association, will fog for mosquitoes in the community this weekend. Bircher Exterminating will begin fogging 10:30 p.m. Saturday, according […] This post Mosquito fogging at Meadows Saturday appeared first on InMaricopa.
MARICOPA, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Red Lights#Ethanol#Toys#Dairy#The Red Light#Fry
InMaricopa

Seniors prepare for rest of their lives

For local high school seniors, graduation represents a key turning point in their lives. While it will signify the end of their high school careers, it is also the beginning […] This post Seniors prepare for rest of their lives appeared first on InMaricopa.
MARICOPA, AZ
InMaricopa

Exceptional Hospital donates $20,000 to local charities

Exceptional Community Hospital is helping five of Maricopa’s top charitable groups do more in the community by donating $20,000 to the nominees for the Maricopa Chamber of Commerce’s Non-Profit of […] This post Exceptional Hospital donates $20,000 to local charities appeared first on InMaricopa.
MARICOPA, AZ
InMaricopa

Sunrise Diner hit with 22 health violations

April was a tough month for Sunrise Diner, which racked up 22 violations during two health inspections. County health inspectors use more of a “carrot” than “stick” approach to ensuring […] This post Sunrise Diner hit with 22 health violations appeared first on InMaricopa.
PINAL COUNTY, AZ
InMaricopa

Ak-Chin receives $600K HUD grant

Arizona Sens. Kyrsten Sinema and Mark Kelly announced more than $134.6 million in housing grants for tribal communities across Arizona, awarded by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development […] This post Ak-Chin receives $600K HUD grant appeared first on InMaricopa.
ARIZONA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
InMaricopa

Desert Sunrise JV football to debut at cross-town foe

The Desert Sunrise High School junior varsity football team will open its inaugural season at cross-town opponent Sequoia Pathway on Sept. 1. And the regular season will close with an […] This post Desert Sunrise JV football to debut at cross-town foe appeared first on InMaricopa.
MARICOPA, AZ
InMaricopa

Sequoia Pathway celebrates 2022 graduates

Fifty-six seniors graduated Friday night from Sequoia Pathway Academy in Maricopa. The graduates heard addresses from valedictorian Skyler King and salutatorian Freddy Rivera before accepting diplomas from Sherry Corbin, secondary […] This post Sequoia Pathway celebrates 2022 graduates appeared first on InMaricopa.
MARICOPA, AZ
InMaricopa

P&Z vote on townhome project postponed

The city Planning & Zoning Commission’s consideration of a proposed 318-unit townhome project was delayed until next month. BFH Group of Mesa had requested a vote on approval of site, […] This post P&Z vote on townhome project postponed appeared first on InMaricopa.
MARICOPA, AZ
InMaricopa

InMaricopa

Maricopa, AZ
18
Followers
56
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

Local maricopa, AZ news and Information. We cover 85138 and 85139 zip code and provide hyper local news and information.

 http://InMaricopa.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy