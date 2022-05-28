Elite Edge Rusher Chandavian Bradley Talks Rocky Top Visit

Tennessee hosted a slew of top recruits for its Memorial Day "Rocky Top Palooza" recruiting event. Volunteer Country has updates from multiple guys after exiting with Tennessee. Elite Platte County (Mo.) edge rusher Chandavian Bradley shares his thoughts on the weekend to Rocky Top.

"Especially today, being able to be around everybody," Bradley said of what stood out about the weekend. "Not only was it me being around the coaches and staff, but it's me being around the recruits and commits that are here. So people that are here on OVs, and they have really helped me see how everything is really coming together."

Coming into the visit, Bradley had already built a strong relationship with two current Tennessee commitments, in Nico Iamleava and Jack Luttrell.

"Especially being able to meet Jack," Bradley said of his time spent with fellow recruits. "He walked in as I was talking to one of the coaches upstairs. And as soon as we got done, I said, 'Hey, can I go downstairs and talk to Jack real quick before we go to academics?' Ran downstairs, me and Jack instantly went up; we smiled, dapped each other up and everything. Then Nico, first thing when I seen him, we talked for a while. I was just hanging with him for a good hour and 30 minutes. Me and Nico are pretty good buddies now. They're pretty cool guys."

Bradley is looking into majoring in Design, so this first trip was important for him to learn more about what Tennessee has to offer.

"I know I'm going to have to talk to the academics person," he said of his takeaway from looking at this. "I know they're going to push me to be the best I can be."

The visit also allowed him to spend more time with Tennessee coaches, especially outside linebackers coach Mike Ekeler.

"It was more like coach Block and Coach Ekeler, especially Coach Ekeler," Bradley said of who he spent time with. "I love being around Coach Ekeler because he has the energy, he's genuinely smiling all the time, and he doesn't take anything for granted."

During the time spent with Tennessee's high-energy Special Teams Coordinator and Outside Linebackers coach, Bradley was able to learn more about Tennessee's ideal use for him, if he was to come to Knoxville.

"They use a lot of people," he said of this. "So if they can get the people they have, I'll be able to play no matter what. I can showcase what I can do, but I'm also versatile enough to where I can move around the field."

The elite pass rusher also got to spend plenty of time with Josh Heupel as well.

"Coach Heup is a very, very cool person to be around," Bradley said of the time spent with Tennessee's Head Coach I really like Coach Heupel. I had a few really cool conversations with him, whether it was just him coming up to talk to me or me sitting in his office and talking about everything but football."

So coming out of the weekend, what did this trip to Tennessee show Bradley?

"It showed me they're for real and serious about having me around and on campus and showing me love no matter what," he said.

At this time, he has not scheduled an official visit, but he will most likely be back to Tennessee for one in the season. He has unofficials coming up to Clemson and South Carolina.

"Whatever feels right for me to commit is when I'm going to commit. Whether it's before basketball season, after basketball season — I know I'm going to sign before basketball season, but I'm not going to enroll early."