Greenville Co. Schools bus driver hospitalized following altercation with students

By Sydney Broadus
 3 days ago

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville County School District said a bus driver is no longer employed by the district following an altercation with multiple students.

According to the district, the altercation happened Friday afternoon and no students were injured during the incident.

The driver was taken to a hospital where he was treated and released.

The investigation indicated the bus driver did not act along with the district’s policies and expectations, district officials said. He is no longer employed with the district.

The incident remains under investigation by law enforcement and the district.

I was raised that a child should stay in a child’s place at ALL TIMES. That if anything disrespectful needed to be said to their elders then let the adults handle it not yourself as a child. Children should always respect their elders and especially not arguing with and hitting them. I raised my children to do that just like they said as parents they are doing the same. People stop blaming adults for getting upset with your child if your child is disrespectful to them or hitting them. They are lucky cause if it was me someone would be hurt and I’d go to jail. That’s my opinion and sorry if I offended you.

