Greenville Co. Schools bus driver hospitalized following altercation with students

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville County School District said a bus driver is no longer employed by the district following an altercation with multiple students.

According to the district, the altercation happened Friday afternoon and no students were injured during the incident.

The driver was taken to a hospital where he was treated and released.

The investigation indicated the bus driver did not act along with the district’s policies and expectations, district officials said. He is no longer employed with the district.

The incident remains under investigation by law enforcement and the district.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.