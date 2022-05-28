ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Blues' Calle Rosen: Hits waivers

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Rosen was waived by St. Louis on Saturday, James Mirtle...

www.cbssports.com

Related
CBS Sports

Royals' Collin Snider: Gives up homer in loss

Snider (3-2) took the loss Monday versus the Guardians. He allowed three runs on two hits and a walk in one-third of an inning. The Royals rallied to tie the game in the top of the eighth inning, but Snider gave it all back on an Andres Gimenez three-run homer in the bottom of the frame. In 10 innings in May, Snider has allowed 10 runs on 14 hits and five walks. He has a 6.38 ERA, 1.58 WHIP and 12:8 K:BB with six holds and a blown save in 18.1 innings overall as a middle-relief option.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Cubs' Pete Crow-Armstrong: Advances to High-A

Crow-Armstrong was promoted to High-A South Bend on Monday, Tim Stebbins of NBC Sports Chicago reports. Crow-Armstrong demolished Single-A pitching through 38 games for Myrtle Beach, slashing .354/.443/.557. He added seven homers and 13 steals, while his 18.0 percent strikeout rate and 12.0 percent walk rate both represented strong marks. He'll face a tougher test at South Bend, but another promotion later in the year can't be ruled out if he continues to find success.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Giovanny Gallegos: Blows save

Gallegos blew the save, allowing two runs on two hits while striking out two in a 3-2 extra-inning victory Tuesday over San Diego. Gallegos entered the game in the eighth inning with the Cardinals leading 2-0. Trent Grisham took him deep for a two-run blast to even the score. It was the third blown save of the season for the veteran and, while he's received the vast majority of save opportunities for St. Louis, he last closed a game on May 20. Ryan Helsley has notched two saves since Gallegos last converted a chance and Helsley pitched a scoreless ninth inning Tuesday in a tied ballgame.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Packy Naughton: Joining rotation Monday

The Cardinals plan to call up Naughton from Triple-A Memphis and have him start Monday's game against the Padres in St. Louis, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports. St. Louis will have to move a player off the 26-man active roster to clear a spot for Naughton, who is poised to rejoin the big club after a week-and-a-half-long stint in the minors. Between his 13 outings in the majors and at Triple-A this season, Naughton hasn't pitched more than 3.1 innings, so he'll likely have a strict cap on his pitch count Monday. Whether he sticks in the rotation beyond Monday may hinge on the availability of Steven Matz (shoulder), who resumed throwing Sunday and could be ready to return from the 15-day injured list in the first week of June.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Brewers' Ethan Small: Sent down following debut

Small was optioned to Triple-A Nashville following the first game of Monday's doubleheader against the Cubs. Small made his major-league debut as the starter in Monday's matinee, and he allowed two runs on four hits and four walks while striking out four in 2.2 innings. While it wouldn't be surprising to see the southpaw claim a more permanent rotation spot at some point this year, he'll head back to Nashville, where he's posted a 1.88 ERA and 1.13 WHIP in 38.1 innings over eight starts this year.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Vikings' Albert Wilson: Inks deal with Minnesota

Wilson agreed to a one-year contract with the Vikings on Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Wilson spent the past three seasons in Miami and totaled 25 receptions for 213 yards and zero touchdowns in 14 games during 2021. The 29-year-old should compete with Bisi Johnson and rookie sixth-rounder Jalen Taylor for a depth role in Minnesota's receiving corps.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Royals' Carlos Santana: Heads to bench Tuesday

Santana is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Guardians, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports. With the Royals giving Whit Merrifield a day out of the field and having him serve as the team's designated hitter, Santana will retreat to the bench while Hunter Dozier covers first base. Santana's move to the bench comes after he went 1-for-18 with three walks against five strikeouts in the Royals' last five games.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Nick Ahmed: Executes light activity

Ahmed (undisclosed) resumed light baseball activity May 27, Jack Sommers of MLB.com reports. Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said Ahmed is still dealing with fatigue, while the shortstop said he's "responded OK from" taking batting practice, fielding light groundballs and playing catch. "It hit me quick and hard," Ahmed said of the virus. "I've been trying to recover since. I'm still not back to normal yet, unfortunately." Geraldo Perdomo is the primary starter at shortstop while Ahmed works his way back.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Marlins' Joey Wendle: Exits with right hamstring issue

Wendle was removed from Monday's game against the Rockies due to right hamstring discomfort, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Wendle went 1-for-2 to begin Monday's matchup before he was replaced by a pinch runner in the top of the fourth inning. The 32-year-old has had two IL stints due to right hamstring issues this season, but it's not yet clear whether his current injury will force him to return to the injured list. If Wendle misses additional time, Brian Anderson (back), Jon Berti and Willians Astudillo will likely fill in at the hot corner.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Giants' Thairo Estrada: Sitting Monday

Estrada will sit Monday against the Phillies, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports. Estrada finds himself on the bench for the third time in four games despite the fact that he owns a .417/.488/.556 slash line over his last 11 games. Donovan Walton will again get the nod at second base.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Pirates' Cole Tucker: Designated for assignment

Tucker was designated for assignment by the Pirates on Monday, Justice delos Santos of MLB.com reports. Tucker is still just 25 years old, and the 2014 first-round pick once had a fair amount of prospect pedigree, but he simply hasn't done nearly enough at the big-league level thus far in his career. In 469 plate appearances split across four seasons, he's hit just .211/.259/.314 with five homers and four steals. The Pirates elected to give his roster spot to Yu Chang, who was acquired in a trade with the Guardians.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Sportico

NESN Jumps Ahead of RSN Pack With New DTC Service for Sox, Bruins Fans

Click here to read the full article. The last regional sports network to get the heave-ho from DISH Network is now the first of its kind to go over the top, as Boston’s NESN today announced the launch of a new direct-to-consumer service. In what’s being billed as a pair of “exclusive limited time offers,” Red Sox and Bruins fans starting today may opt for an annual or monthly paid membership to the new NESN 360 offering. Priced at $329.99, the yearly plan includes eight tickets to a Sox game at Fenway Park, a bonus worth up to $450, per NESN’s...
MLB
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Carson Kelly: Slow to progress

Kelly (oblique) has not yet taken live at-bats during rehab and is not expected to do so before June 4, Jack Sommers of MLB.com reports. Arizona manager Torey Lovullo acknowledged Kelly's progress has been slower than the team's medical staff expected. While he's out, Daulton Varsho and Jose Herrera have locked down the catching duties.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Padres' MacKenzie Gore: No-decision in dominant performance

Gore didn't factor into the decision during Sunday's 4-2 win against Pittsburgh, allowing two hits and three walks with nine strikeouts in seven scoreless innings. Gore shut down the Pirates offense by throwing 66 of 93 pitches for strikes with a season-high nine strikeouts and an impressive 15 swinging strikes. Unfortunately for the 23-year-old, the bullpen let in two runs in the eighth to immediately spoil the rookie's excellent performance. Gore has now held opposing offenses to three runs or fewer in each of his seven starts while allowing just one run over his last 16 innings to lower his ERA to an impressive 1.71. He'll look to keep the momentum rolling against Milwaukee next weekend.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Guardians' Jose Ramirez: Records sixth steal

Ramirez went 0-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base in Sunday's 2-1 loss to the Tigers. Ramirez has notched three of his six stolen bases this year in his last six games. The third baseman saw his five-game hitting streak snapped Sunday, but he's had only two stretches this season with consecutive 0-fer performances. Overall, he's at a .292/.388/.634 slash line with 12 home runs, 48 RBI, 27 runs scored, 11 doubles and four triples in 43 contests.
CLEVELAND, OH
CBS Sports

Padres' Austin Nola: Out of lineup

Nola will be on the bench Tuesday against St. Louis. Nola has struggled to a .223/.288/.281 line at the plate this season, but he remains the Padres' primary catcher, starting 28 of the team's 49 games behind the plate. Jorge Alfaro, who starts Tuesday, has hit .257/.288/.378.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Twins' Royce Lewis: Likely requires IL stint

Manager Rocco Baldelli said Lewis will "probably" be placed on the injured list after leaving Sunday's game with right knee pain, Phil Miller of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports. Lewis was promoted from Triple-A St. Paul prior to Sunday's contest, and he began experiencing knee pain after a collision with...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Phillies' Mickey Moniak: Activated for season debut

Moniak (hand) was activated off the injured list Monday and will bat seventh and play center field against the Giants. Moniak missed out on the Opening Day roster after suffering a hairline fracture in his right wrist right before the start of the season, but he's ready to go after hitting .394/.421/.667 across eight rehab games. The 24-year-old has struggled to a .432 OPS and a 40.0 percent strikeout rate in a tiny sample of 55 career MLB plate appearances, but he could have the chance to claim the starting center field job ahead of Odubel Herrera.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Brewers' Mark Mathias: Heading to Triple-A after Monday

Mathias was optioned to Triple-A Nashville and designated as the 27th man for Monday's doubleheader against the Cubs. Mathias will remain with the Brewers for Monday's doubleheader but return to Triple-A Nashville following Game 2. Since having his contract selected by the team May 24, he's appeared in one game, going 1-for-4 with a run scored. Mathias will provide an extra bat off the bench for Monday's two contests.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Brewers' Willy Adames: Quad issue crops up

Adames (ankle) isn't in the lineup for Triple-A Nashville on Tuesday after experiencing discomfort in his right quadriceps during his first rehab game, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports. The 26-year-old went 1-for-2 with a two-run home run and a walk during his first rehab appearance Sunday, but he apparently picked...
MILWAUKEE, WI

