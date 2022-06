LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Another Summer-like day will take shape across Kentucky until the storms arrive. Expect another day with sunshine and really warm temperatures. Most of you will hover around the mid to upper 80s this afternoon. This should be the last day with temperatures reaching that level. After we get the storms through the region our highs will fall. During the transition, some strong to severe thunderstorms could develop. Gusty winds will be the dominant severe weather feature.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 5 HOURS AGO