Free Admission at the Grant Wood Studio

A popular local park has made some big additions that are sure to be enjoyed by many. Work has been completed on the beautiful redevelopment of a new portion of Linn County's Morgan Creek Park. In the photos below you can see it's created a new entrance off of E Avenue NW in Cedar Rapids, and that's just the beginning.
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - A groundbreaking ceremony was held Tuesday for Ottumwa’s new Cobblestone Hotel & Suites. The ceremony, held at the Bridge View Center Parking Lot, 108 Church St, was forced inside due to rainy weather. It comes after The Ottumwa city council approved the development agreement between...
Two brand-new Quad Citians made their debuts into the world on the same day as Bettendorf’s ‘Zip Code Day’ celebration. UnityPoint Health – Trinity in Bettendorf is celebrating the births of two babies born on 5/27/22. Their birthdate is the same as Bettendorf’s zip code, 52722.
Iowa is home to a number of charming small towns, such as the Amana Colonies, Wilton, and many more (see below). Taking the time to visit these towns will give you a chance to learn about the history and the character of each town.
This might be one of the most ridiculously cool things I've ever bought. I had to promise my fiance I wouldn't complain about anything she buys for one month. We are both very different when it comes to money and how we spend it. I'm frugal and she loves spending money. It's possible I've found the biggest thing I've ever wasted money on.
When it comes to raising a family in one of the top 180 largest cities in the US, one city in Iowa stands above the rest of our area, and frankly...it's not very close. According to the 2022's Best & Worst Places to Raise a Family from WalletHub.com, Cedar Rapids, Iowa, among the best in the country, is ranked 28th out of the top 182 largest cities in the US. Cedar Rapids is ranked alongside other well know great communities like Omaha ranked 22nd, Lexington ranked 26th, and Charleston ranked 36th. In the article WalletHub says...
My cousin told me he was on his way home from the Quad Cities and stopped in Moline to grab a Busch Light. I can only presume he wanted to have a drink with the slice of pizza he bought once he got home because drinking and driving is illegal and no one should do it.
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Beginning June 1, the Humane Society of Scott County will no longer be labeling dogs based on the breeds the humane society thinks the dogs look like. The humane society said there are just as many breed typecasts as there are breeds. While the breeds are...
SOLON, Iowa — For the 58th year, Solon Firefighters held their annual pancake breakfast Sunday morning, hours after crews assisted with a restaurant fire in Johnson County. Eggs, pancakes, sausage and ham were on the menu. This year's breakfast is also cause for celebration as it will be the last time the event will be held in the current fire station. Firefighters will be moving into a new firehouse later this summer.
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The first Downtown Farmer’s Market of the year was held in Cedar Rapids on May 28. This was the first time that the Downtown Farmers Market has been without any COVID-19-related restrictions since 2019. In 2020 the event was canceled due to the pandemic. The 2021 edition was held with certain restrictions, such as spacing and a single direction of flow, to limit the virus’ spread.
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The latest edition of INSIGHT features all things Amazon. In particular, the focus is on the fulfillment center that is on the way to Davenport. It was after the recording of this episode that Amazon informed the city that the opening will be delayed. The company said that the ongoing supply chain issue was the main reason Amazon decided to postpone the open until 2024.
Authorities in northeast Iowa are cautioning citizens about a black bear, sighted several times around the Memorial Day weekend. A Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post indicated the bear was seen in Hesper on Thursday and has included video footage of the animal walking through the neighborhood. A Decorah...
KCRG-TV9's Brian Tabick has more on research showing a drop in college enrollment, and what some seniors have planned next. The Department of Natural Resources says just because the sun is out, doesn't mean the water is warm. Downtown Farmer's Market returns in Cedar Rapids. Updated: 5 hours ago. People...
The Class of 2022 has officially become members of the alumni of Linn-Mar High School. Here are some photos from the graduation ceremony. If you missed it, a recording of the event can be found on KCRG 9.2, on Sunday, June 5th at noon.
A whole slew of Iowans will be competing on America Ninja Warrior this season. Earlier this year we shared that ten Iowans would be competing in the 14th season of the competition show. Ten locals in total who train on the show Ninja U gym in Cedar Falls will be...
Boat rentals are now hitting the water at Loud Thunder Forest Preserve! From Memorial Day to Labor Day, it’s officially boat rental season, and you can get out on the beautiful 167-acre Lake George with the boat of your choice. All boat rentals are available first-come, first-served Wed. through...
WATERLOO — In one corner of the German Burial Ground of Bennington Township, the name and dates on a tablet-shaped tombstone are nearly indecipherable. Carving from the mid- to late-1800s has been eroded by weather and age. Recessed at the top of the stone is a small carved lamb symbolizing it as a child’s grave.
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The final KCRG-TV9 Student of the Month for this school year is Elliott Bourgeous. He’s a junior at Prairie High School in Cedar Rapids. From music groups, to academic decathlon, Business Professionals of America, to being on the Mayor’s youth council, Bourgeous stays busy.
You might possibly be seeing more of these popular cookie shops popping up around Iowa over the next few years. A popular stop for many UNI students is a part of a major cookie corporation. It has plans to expand over the course of the next five years. Insomnia Cookies, a Pennsylvania based cookie company has plans to nearly TRIPLE it's store count by 2027, according to a report from the Business Journal.
