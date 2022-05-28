ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Rapids, IA

Free Admission at the Grant Wood Studio

hooplanow.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Grant Wood Studio is open...

www.hooplanow.com

KCRG.com

Groundbreaking ceremony held for Ottumwa’s Cobblestone Hotel & Suites

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - A groundbreaking ceremony was held Tuesday for Ottumwa’s new Cobblestone Hotel & Suites. The ceremony, held at the Bridge View Center Parking Lot, 108 Church St, was forced inside due to rainy weather. It comes after The Ottumwa city council approved the development agreement between...
OTTUMWA, IA
ourquadcities.com

QC newborns share ‘zip code’ birthday

Two brand-new Quad Citians made their debuts into the world on the same day as Bettendorf’s ‘Zip Code Day’ celebration. UnityPoint Health – Trinity in Bettendorf is celebrating the births of two babies born on 5/27/22. Their birthdate is the same as Bettendorf’s zip code, 52722.
Lincoln Report

3 Picturesque Small Towns in Iowa

Iowa is home to a number of charming small towns, such as the Amana Colonies, Wilton, and many more (see below). Taking the time to visit these towns will give you a chance to learn about the history and the character of each town.
IOWA STATE
City
Cedar Rapids, IA
Local
Iowa Entertainment
Cedar Rapids, IA
Lifestyle
Local
Iowa Lifestyle
Cedar Rapids, IA
Entertainment
K92.3

Iowans, Was This The Biggest Waste of Money of all Time?

This might be one of the most ridiculously cool things I've ever bought. I had to promise my fiance I wouldn't complain about anything she buys for one month. We are both very different when it comes to money and how we spend it. I'm frugal and she loves spending money. It's possible I've found the biggest thing I've ever wasted money on.
WATERLOO, IA
KICK AM 1530

One Iowa town is a Top 30 place in the Country to Raise a Family

When it comes to raising a family in one of the top 180 largest cities in the US, one city in Iowa stands above the rest of our area, and frankly...it's not very close. According to the 2022's Best & Worst Places to Raise a Family from WalletHub.com, Cedar Rapids, Iowa, among the best in the country, is ranked 28th out of the top 182 largest cities in the US. Cedar Rapids is ranked alongside other well know great communities like Omaha ranked 22nd, Lexington ranked 26th, and Charleston ranked 36th. In the article WalletHub says...
KWQC

Humane Society of Scott County going ‘breed free’ June 1

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Beginning June 1, the Humane Society of Scott County will no longer be labeling dogs based on the breeds the humane society thinks the dogs look like. The humane society said there are just as many breed typecasts as there are breeds. While the breeds are...
SCOTT COUNTY, IA
Person
Grant Wood
cbs2iowa.com

Solon firefighters cook up breakfast for community

SOLON, Iowa — For the 58th year, Solon Firefighters held their annual pancake breakfast Sunday morning, hours after crews assisted with a restaurant fire in Johnson County. Eggs, pancakes, sausage and ham were on the menu. This year's breakfast is also cause for celebration as it will be the last time the event will be held in the current fire station. Firefighters will be moving into a new firehouse later this summer.
SOLON, IA
KCRG.com

Downtown Farmers Market kicks off for the summer in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The first Downtown Farmer’s Market of the year was held in Cedar Rapids on May 28. This was the first time that the Downtown Farmers Market has been without any COVID-19-related restrictions since 2019. In 2020 the event was canceled due to the pandemic. The 2021 edition was held with certain restrictions, such as spacing and a single direction of flow, to limit the virus’ spread.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KWQC

The Amazon Effect: Exploring economic impacts from the warehouse opening in 2024

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The latest edition of INSIGHT features all things Amazon. In particular, the focus is on the fulfillment center that is on the way to Davenport. It was after the recording of this episode that Amazon informed the city that the opening will be delayed. The company said that the ongoing supply chain issue was the main reason Amazon decided to postpone the open until 2024.
951thebull.com

Bear Sighted in Northeast Iowa, Residents Advised to Let It Be

Authorities in northeast Iowa are cautioning citizens about a black bear, sighted several times around the Memorial Day weekend. A Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post indicated the bear was seen in Hesper on Thursday and has included video footage of the animal walking through the neighborhood. A Decorah...
#The Grant Wood Studio
KCRG.com

Another bear sighting in northern Iowa

The Department of Natural Resources says just because the sun is out, doesn't mean the water is warm. Downtown Farmer's Market returns in Cedar Rapids.
linnmar.k12.ia.us

Commencement 2022 is History

The Class of 2022 has officially become members of the alumni of Linn-Mar High School. Here are some photos from the graduation ceremony. If you missed it, a recording of the event can be found on KCRG 9.2, on Sunday, June 5th at noon.
LINN COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

Fire engulfs Shuey's Restaurant & Lounge in Shueyville

The Department of Natural Resources says just because the sun is out, doesn't mean the water is warm. Downtown Farmer's Market returns in Cedar Rapids.
SHUEYVILLE, IA
KOEL 950 AM

10 Iowans To Compete On Hit TV Show In June

A whole slew of Iowans will be competing on America Ninja Warrior this season. Earlier this year we shared that ten Iowans would be competing in the 14th season of the competition show. Ten locals in total who train on the show Ninja U gym in Cedar Falls will be...
CEDAR FALLS, IA
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
QuadCities.com

Loud Thunder Offering Boat Rentals on Lake George

Boat rentals are now hitting the water at Loud Thunder Forest Preserve! From Memorial Day to Labor Day, it’s officially boat rental season, and you can get out on the beautiful 167-acre Lake George with the boat of your choice. All boat rentals are available first-come, first-served Wed. through...
ILLINOIS CITY, IL
KCRG.com

Student of the Month: Cedar Rapids Prairie High School Junior gets perfect ACT score

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The final KCRG-TV9 Student of the Month for this school year is Elliott Bourgeous. He’s a junior at Prairie High School in Cedar Rapids. From music groups, to academic decathlon, Business Professionals of America, to being on the Mayor’s youth council, Bourgeous stays busy.
98.1 KHAK

Cookie Company With Iowa Stores To Add 400 Locations

You might possibly be seeing more of these popular cookie shops popping up around Iowa over the next few years. A popular stop for many UNI students is a part of a major cookie corporation. It has plans to expand over the course of the next five years. Insomnia Cookies, a Pennsylvania based cookie company has plans to nearly TRIPLE it's store count by 2027, according to a report from the Business Journal.
IOWA STATE

