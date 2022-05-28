ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State elections board encourages voters to register online

By Trish McGee
Kent County News
 3 days ago
ANNAPOLIS — The Maryland State Board of Elections is encouraging eligible voters interested in casting a ballot in July’s primary election to register to vote online. The SBE also is urging those who are already registered to confirm their latest district and polling place information using the online voter lookup tool, https://voterservices.elections.maryland.gov/VoterSearch.

The deadline to register to vote in the 2022 primary election is Tuesday, June 28. Those using the online registration system must submit their completed voter registration application by 11:59 p.m. on that date.

To ensure applications are completed and received by 11:59 p.m., the SBE advises voters to access the online system no later than 11:50 p.m. on June 28.

Those who prefer not to register to vote online may print the registration form (English version and Spanish version) and return it by mail or do so at the office of their local board of elections by 5 p.m. on June 28.

Following the recent redistricting process, county district, state legislative district and congressional district information — as well as polling place information — for some registered voters has changed. For this reason, it is important that all registered voters confirm their current district and polling place information online or by calling or visiting the office of their local board of elections.

“This week, we launched a statewide digital advertising campaign to educate Maryland voters on the registration deadlines and to encourage those who intend to cast a ballot in this year’s primary election to ensure they have the latest district and polling place information,” Maryland State Board of Elections Administrator Linda H. Lamone said in a news release May 26.

As in previous years, there will be three ways for eligible Marylanders to cast their ballots: by mail, secure drop box or in person.

"But the process for every voter should begin today, either by registering or confirming they have the latest information about their districts and polling places," said Lamone.

On May 20, the members of the State Board of Elections finalized the list of all early voting, drop box and election day polling locations.

A list of early voting locations and drop box locations can be viewed online at https://elections.maryland.gov, under Voter Services.

Election day polling locations are available via the online lookup tool.

#Voter Registration#State Elections#Registered Voters#Election Day
Kent County News

