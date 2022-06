TIMONIUM, Md. (WJZ) — Young U.S. Marines are honoring fallen heroes. Preparations for the annual Memorial Day ceremony at Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens are underway. Nearly 30 young U.S Marines from Elkridge, Jarrettsville, and Hamilton along with Girl Scout Troops from Baltimore County transformed part of Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens in Timonium into a field of red, white, and blue on Saturday. They spend their morning planting 3,500 flags on grave markers of veterans ahead of Memorial Day. This year’s event will honor three service members with ties to Maryland who died within the past year. “When we place the flags—before we place the flag—we...

TIMONIUM, MD ・ 3 DAYS AGO