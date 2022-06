Judge dismisses $25M lawsuit against Alec Baldwin by slain Marine’s family. NBC reports a Wyoming judge has dismissed a $25 million defamation suit against Alec Baldwin filed by the family of a slain U.S. Marine. According to the lawsuit, Baldwin sent a $5,000 check to the sister of Lance Cpl. Rylee McCollum, one of 13 marines killed outside of Afghanistan’s airport in August as the U.S. sought to evacuate Americans during the Taliban takeover, for his widow, Jiennah Crayton, and their baby. In January, he accused Roice McCollum of participating in the Capitol riots, calling her an “insurrectionist” and posting photos on Instagram showing her in a “Make America Great” again hat at the Washington Monument on Jan. 6, 2021.

CELEBRITIES ・ 27 DAYS AGO