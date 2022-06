Wardlow defeated MJF in dominant fashion at the 2022 AEW Double or Nothing PPV. MJF was carried out of the arena on a stretcher after the match. MJF arrived at the PPV venue Sunday night at the ‘last minute,’ according to PWInsider, and left immediately after his match. It’s expected that he won’t be on the road for at least the next few TV tapings, if not longer.

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO