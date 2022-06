Set a decade after the fall of the Jedi order and Order 66, Obi-Wan Kenobi follows the titular Jedi (Ewan McGregor) as he watches over a young Luke Skywalker growing up with his aunt and uncle on the desert planet of Tatooine. Meanwhile, Anakin Skywalker, now Darth Vader (Hayden Christensen), is bent on hunting down the remaining Jedi in the galaxy. At his side are his Sith inquisitors who use the Dark Side of the Force as a tool in their hunt. Leading them is the Grand Inquisitor, played by Rupert Friend, wielding his double lightsaber and a determination to hunt down the Force users.

MOVIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO