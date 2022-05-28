ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Westchester Broadcasting Pioneer William O’Shaughnessy Dies

By Daily Voice
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tLOhw_0ftfPTCC00

William O’Shaughnessy, a broadcasting pioneer in New York, died at his home in Connecticut on Saturday, May 28. He was 84.

O'Shaughnessy was owner and president of Whitney Radio, which owns and operates WVOX in Westchester County.

A 1999 New York Times profile described O'Shaughnessy as "a flamboyant figure, a tall man with bright silver hair and a penchant for London-made suits and Corvette convertibles."

He was born April 7, 1938 to William Mac O’Shaughnessy of Elmira and Catherine Pauline Tucker of Waverly, according to his obituary.

As president and editorial director, he presided for 67 years over WVOX and WVIP radio stations.

He began his career in 1957 at the original WVIP in Northern Westchester, a suburban station owned by Martin Stone, producer of Howdy Doody and Author Meets Critic. He was the station’s top advertising salesman at the age of 21.

From there he moved to the WNEW in New York as executive assistant to that station’s general manager John Van Buren Sullivan. At WNEW, he developed a great friendship with the disc jockey William B. Williams, host of The Make Believe Ballroom, whom he eulogized in Variety.

He was married twice, first to Ann Wharton Thayer with whom he had three children: Matthew Thayer O’Shaughnessy, David Tucker O’Shaughnessy and Kate O’Shaughnessy Nulty, and five grandchildren: Tucker Thomas Nulty, Flynn Thayer Nulty, Amelia Jane Nulty, Isabel Grace O’Shaughnessy, and Lily Anna O’Shaughnessy.

He later married Nancy Ellen Curry, which ended in divorce.

In recent years, he lived with his “compadre” and companion Gregorio Alvarez in Litchfield, Connecticut, where he was a father to three cockapoo dogs, Coco, Jack, Stella Bella, and the late Lacey.

A member of the American Yacht Club, Lyford Cay Club, Litchfield Country Club, the Winged Foot Golf Club and Torrington Country Club, among others, O’Shaughnessy had homes in Westchester, Sun Valley, New York City, and Litchfield. He built a 180-acre farm, Lordstown Meadow Farm in upstate Waverly, NY, where he raised quarter horses.

A past president of New York State Broadcasters Association for many years, O’Shaughnessy ran its Annual Conferences at the Otesaga in Cooperstown and the Gideon Putnam in Saratoga.

He served as a senior director of the Broadcasters Foundation of America.

Services will take place at Lloyd Maxcy Funeral Home in New Rochelle from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 31. The funeral mass will be held at St. Anthony of Padua in Litchfield at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 1.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Voice

Bear Spotted Near Golf Course In Yonkers

A curious black bear took in the sights around a golf course in Westchester County before retreating back into the woods, officials reported. In Westchester, police in Yonkers received multiple reports over the weekend regarding a bear - or bears - that were spotted in the Fox Terrace area near the Dunwoodie Golf Course on Wasylenko Lane.
YONKERS, NY
Daily Voice

Winning $1M CT Lottery Ticket Sold At Enfield Market

A CT Lottery player in Connecticut won't be receiving $10,000 a month for life, but will enjoy entering a new tax bracket after cashing in a winning $1 million ticket. On Tuesday, May 31, a Hartford County resident from Enfield - who chose not to disclose a name - cashed in a winning "Win Up To $10,000 A Month For Life Second Edition" ticket that was sold at the Enfield Market on Weymouth Road.
ENFIELD, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Westchester County, NY
City
New York City, NY
City
Cooperstown, NY
Westchester County, NY
Obituaries
City
Waverly, NY
State
Connecticut State
City
Elmira, NY
New York City, NY
Obituaries
Daily Voice

Bear Sighted In Middletown (DEVELOPING)

A bear has been sighted in Middletown, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The sightings were reported near Middletown-Lincroft Road and Green Meadows Boulevard, initial reports said. Middletown Deputy Police Chief Paul Bailey said, "We are getting some reports but I don’t believe that anything has been confirmed or that...
Daily Voice

Shark Spotted Along Shoreline Of Nassau County Beach

Long Island got a taste of Steven Spielberg’s classic 1975 film “Jaws” when a shark found itself in a precarious position after it washed up onshore. A quick-thinking commercial fisherman jumped into action to help assist a shark that was struggling along the shoreline of a Long Island beach at Point Lookout north of the Loop Parkway Bridge in Nassau County.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

Person Fatally Struck By Metro-North Train

An investigation is underway after an individual was fatally struck by a train in the Hudson Valley over the weekend.A person was hit by a northbound Metro-North train in Dutchess County between New Hamburg and Poughkeepsie at 9:45 a.m. on Sunday, May 29, according to representatives from the Metro…
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wvox#Obituary#Winged Foot Golf Club#John Van Buren#Whitney Radio#New York Times#Wvip#Wnew
Daily Voice

Two Killed In Franklin Crash

Police are searching for witnesses after two people were killed in a crash in Connecticut. The crash happened at about 7:50 p.m. on Monday, May 30, on Route 32 near Meeting House Hill Road in the New London County town of Franklin, according to Connecticut State Police. A 2010 Honda...
FRANKLIN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Daily Voice

Meriden Police Search For Missing Man

Police have asked the public for help locating a missing 69-year-old Connecticut man who was last seen over the weekend. Julio Pacheco left his home in New Haven County at about 5 p.m. on Saturday, May 28, according to an announcement from the Meriden Police Department on Tuesday, May 31.
MERIDEN, CT
fireislandnews.com

HISTORY: Ash Wednesday 1962: The Perfect Storm that Took Moses Under

By Christopher Verga ~ IN THE EARLY MORNING hours of Ash Wednesday, March 7, 1962, the south shore was hit by a nor’easter. Unlike a hurricane, which strikes the coast with brute force but for a brief time, a nor’easter batters the beach for a more extended time. Sometimes lasting over 24 hours, a nor’easter can cause more damage than a hurricane.
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Voice

Police Investigating Shots-Fired Incident At Park In Hudson Valley

Police are investigating after shots were fired at a park in the Hudson Valley.The incident took place in Dutchess County in the city of Poughkeepsie around 6:30 p.m., Monday, May 31 in the area of King Street Park.Police responded to the area after receiving multiple 911 reporting the shots fired …
Daily Voice

$1 Million Lottery Winner Sold At North Jersey Deli

The New Jersey Lottery has made another millionaire. The winning second-tier ticket from the Friday, May 27 Mega Millions drawing was sold at Algarve Bakery & Deli in Hillside. The winning numbers for the Friday, May 27, drawing were: 03, 14, 40, 53, and 54. The Gold Mega Ball was...
HILLSIDE, NJ
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
283K+
Followers
43K+
Post
86M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield, Middlesex, New Haven, New London, Tolland, and Windham Counties in Connecticut; Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Howard, Montgomery, and Prince George's Counties in Maryland; Berkshire, Franklin, Hampden, Hampshire, and Worcester Counties in Massachusetts; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Essex, Gloucester, Hudson, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Passaic, Salem, Somerset, Sussex, Union, and Warren Counties in New Jersey; the Capital District, Columbia, Dutchess, Greene, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Saratoga, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster, and Westchester in New York; Adams, Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lebanon, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York Counties in Pennsylvania; and Alexandria, Arlington, Fairfax, Loudoun, Prince William, and Stafford Counties in Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy