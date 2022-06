MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Earlier this month we brought you the story of Remie’s Tavern in Marquette and their efforts to provide relief to those in need in Ukraine. They held a pierogi fundraiser earlier this month and were able to personally deliver 32 bags of humanitarian aid last week. Remies’ Owner, Russell Modell, says it was a community effort and gave people a way to provide direct support during a crisis.

