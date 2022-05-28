ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

CeeDee Lamb is Better Than Amari Cooper, Claims Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones

By Mike Fisher
Cowboys Country
Cowboys Country
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Keqeb_0ftfPN9400

Lamb believes in himself. He has believers in Jones and Prescott.

FRISCO - If Jerry Jones is right, the salary-dump trade of Amari Cooper inches toward being just a little more justified.

And what does the Dallas Cowboys have to be right about?

That CeeDee Lamb will be a better No. 1 option at wide receiver than Cooper was.

Jones tells the Fort Worth Star-Telegram Thursday that Lamb will be an upgrade over Cooper as the Cowboys’ top receiving threat. And why? Because in Jones' eyes, Lamb has the ability to be a more "complete'' option as far as “production, in the huddle and off the field” than Cooper.

Is Jones taking a shot at Cooper? Not any more of a "shot'' a source took when revealing to CowboysSI.com a central reason for Dallas' decision to part ways with Cooper’s and his $20 million APY price tag ... which is all about disappointment in the effort Amari gave at times - including in the NFL Playoffs loss to the Niners to end the 2021 season.

Maybe the ascension of Lamb to the top of the Dallas depth chart was inevitable; he was a first-round pick, he's made a Pro Bowl and he's 23. ( Lamb has also put on 10 pounds of muscle and he's a half-inch taller as well.)

It is a statistical truth that he already started surpassing Cooper’s production, as last season Lamb caught 79 passes for 1,102 yards and six touchdowns in 16 games, while Cooper had 68 receptions for 865 yards and eight touchdowns in 15 games.

Lamb also had 120 targets compared to 104 for Cooper, so maybe nobody should be shocked by Jones' assertion. And certainly Lamb himself is not; he told us this week, "I'm ready'' to be the No. 1 guy.

Dak Prescott happens to agree.

"He’s the guy," said Prescott, and indeed, Lamb did stand out during the Wednesday OTA session inside Ford Center. (See "Top 20 Takes.'' ) "Just being young, hopefully he’s my receiver until I’m done playing."

Lamb believes in himself. He has believers in Jones and Prescott.

They all need to be right.

Dallas Cowboys? Subscribe to the Daily Cowboys SI Newsletter with Mike Fisher now!

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts

Comments / 2

Related
thecomeback.com

Dak Prescott gives unfortunate admission after Uvalde school shooting

The tragic shooting in Uvalde, Texas resulting in the death of 19 children and two adults has shaken the country to its core. This unfortunate tragedy is the latest of a string of mass shootings in recent weeks, with the tragic shooting in Buffalo, New York occurring earlier this month.
UVALDE, TX
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Ex-Wife Of Cowboys Legend Troy Aikman

It's been a big offseason for Troy Aikman. The former Dallas Cowboys star turned broadcaster officially left Fox Sports for ESPN. He and Joe Buck are both leaving Fox Sports to work Monday Night Football for ESPN. It should be a fun year. Aikman had hinted at potentially doing both...
NFL
Popculture

Jerry Jones Car Accident Update: Police Reveal Findings

Additional details of the car accident Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was in last week have been revealed. According to a Dallas police crash report from NBCDFW, the driver of the car that Jones hit was making an improper left turn. The driver of the vehicle, which was a gray Hyundai Sonata, was making a Door Dash delivery last Wednesday evening. The driver slowed down at the intersection and then made an improper turn from the far right lane putting him right in front of Jones's car.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Arlington, TX
Arlington, TX
Sports
City
Fort Worth, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Football
Arlington, TX
Football
Dallas, TX
Sports
City
Dallas, TX
City
Frisco, TX
City
Star, TX
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to Antonio Brown announcement

To the surprise of very few people, Antonio Brown does not expect to play in the NFL in 2022. He said it himself during an interview that took place at a Fan Controlled Football game. “Obviously, we live the game, but you can’t play forever,” Brown said. “I think I’m...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Look: Dak Prescott's Girlfriend Shares Vacation Photos

Hopefully everyone is enjoying their Memorial Day Weekend. Natalie Buffett, the girlfriend of Dallas Cowboys star quarterback Dak Prescott, appears to have had a nice vacation recently. The former Texas college student, who's been dating Prescott for a couple of years, shared some of her photos on Instagram. Dak and...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dak Prescott
Person
Jerry Jones
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Former OU football player murdered in Dallas

DALLAS, Texas — A former University of Oklahoma football player was found dead in Dallas on Thursday. Dallas police said 25-year-old Du’Vonta Lampkin’s body was found around 10:10 p.m. on South Ervay Street. They said it was the result of a homicide. Dallas police is asking anyone...
DALLAS, TX
The Independent

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney dies in car accident

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney has died at the age of 25 in a car accident. Philadelphia Eagles wide received Jalen Reagor, who played with Mr Gladney at TCU, broke the news on Twitter. “Lost my Brother, my best friend, my right hand man ain’t too much more I can take man damn,” he wrote. “R.I.P Jeff Gladney, brother watch over me please.”Mr Gladney's agent Brian Overstreet told the Ft Worth Star-Telegram that his client was killed in a car accident on Monday morning. “We are asking prayers for the family and privacy at this most difficult time,” Mr...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Playoffs#American Football#The Dallas Cowboys#Apy
Larry Brown Sports

Lions’ Aidan Hutchinson wants to ‘smack’ 1 star QB

Detroit Lions rookie Aidan Hutchinson definitely wants to collect a few sacks at the NFL level, and there is one specific quarterback he would love to take down. Hutchinson spoke to Saints defensive lineman Cam Jordan at the 2022 NFLPA Rookie Premiere and was asked if there was a specific quarterback he wanted to sack. Hutchinson cited Tom Brady, and that he would relish the opportunity to “smack” the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Ex-Seahawks Star Publicly Trashes Russell Wilson, Broncos

There exists enough bulletin-board material to liberally coat the halls of Dove Valley, surprising no one who's walked those halls in recent years. The Denver Broncos have, and continue to be, disrespected by onlookers with a 5,280-foot view — even after acquiring franchise quarterback Russell Wilson. Forget Sherwin Williams....
DENVER, CO
The Spun

NBA Fans Are Furious With Stephen A. Smith On Sunday Night

Stephen A. Smith is trending on social media for some of the comments he made on ESPN's pregame show before Game 7 on Sunday night. One comment in particular is drawing a lot of attention - and a lot of criticism. Golden State Warriors shooting guard Klay Thompson was not...
NBA
ClutchPoints

Broncos QB Russell Wilson gets brutally honest on Week 1 game vs. Seahawks

Despite the anticipation about the Denver Broncos’ Week 1 matchup with the Seattle Seahawks in the 2022 season, Russell Wilson is not making a big deal out of it. Broncos and Seahawks fans probably have the opening game already circled on their calendars. After all, it is the first time Wilson will be facing off against the Seahawks following his 10-year stay with the franchise. The veteran QB was traded to Denver this offseason as Seattle decided to go another direction, with his former team getting a multitude of picks, Drew Lock and Shelby Harris in the process.
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Youtube
hotnewhiphop.com

Patrick Mahomes, JJ Watt, & More NFL Stars React To Texas Shooting

National Football League stars are calling for gun law reform following the tragic mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas yesterday, where a lone gunman opened fire inside Ross Elementary School, killing 19 children and two adults. In the aftermath of the shooting, NFL stars such as Patrick Mahomes, JJ Watt, and Davante Adams took to social media to share their thoughts on the senseless violence.
TEXAS STATE
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Erica Donald, Aaron Donald’s Wife with Deeper Rams Connections

Aaron Donald has floated the idea of retiring from the NFL after signing with Kanye West’s sports agency. He stated that the decision is taken with consideration to his family, which has also turned the spotlight on them. Now, Los Angeles Rams fans want to know more about Aaron Donald’s wife, Erica Donald, as they keep details about their family under wraps. Erica is well-versed with the NFL life and is more than just a WAG in the Rams community. We reveal more about her prolific background in this Erica Donald wiki.
NFL
Cowboys Country

Cowboys Country

Dallas, TX
15K+
Followers
2K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Cowboys Country is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Dallas Cowboys

 https://www.si.com/nfl/cowboys

Comments / 0

Community Policy