ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, CA

LB Police Arrest Las Vegas Resident on Suspicion of March 3 Carjacking

By City News Service
KFI AM 640
KFI AM 640
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dyg09_0ftfP1oL00
Photo: Getty Images

LONG BEACH (CNS) - Long Beach police have arrested an 18-year-old Las Vegas resident on suspicion of carjacking a man on March 3, leaving the victim with life-threatening injuries, authorities said Saturday.

Officers responded to the 2100 block of Williams Street at about 8:35 a.m. on March 3 regarding a carjacking and possible assault with a deadly weapon, the Long Beach Police Department reported. They located a man suffering from life-threatening injuries to the upper body.

Police said he was entering his vehicle when he was approached by a suspect who assaulted him and then fled the scene in the victim's vehicle. Paramedics rushed the victim to a hospital with critical injuries. He is now in stable condition and recovering, police said.

"The victim's vehicle was recovered and processed for evidence," an LBPD statement said. "Detectives gathered sufficient evidence to identify and locate the suspect."

Detectives from the department's Special Investigations Division arrested Marcus Miller on Thursday. Miller was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, carjacking and possession of methamphetamine. He was being held in lieu of $1 million bail.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Long Beach, CA
Crime & Safety
Las Vegas, NV
Crime & Safety
City
Long Beach, CA
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
Fox5 KVVU

Witness reacts to fatal crash into apartment building

The Clark County School District on Wednesday announced it will offer meals to eligible children throughout the Las Vegas Valley during summer break. I-15 at Tropicana construction project to make stadium, arena access smoother. Updated: 7 hours ago. Crews on Tuesday kicked off the massive, $305 million Tropicana-Interstate 15 interchange...
CLARK COUNTY, NV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marcus Miller
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carjacking#Police#Williams Street#Lbpd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
SFGate

Police report describes Vagos bikers ambush by Hells Angels

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Memorial Day weekend shooting on a Las Vegas-area freeway was an apparent ambush by Hells Angels members on rival Vagos biker gang members returning from a veterans cemetery ride, according to a police report made public Tuesday. Richard John Devries, who police identified as...
LAS VEGAS, NV
KFI AM 640

KFI AM 640

Los Angeles, CA
40K+
Followers
16K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

More stimulating talk in Los Angeles and Orange County. Listen to Jennifer Jones Lee on Wake Up Call, Bill Handel Morning Show, Gary and Shannon, John and Ken, Tim Conway Jr, Coast to Coast AM, KFI News and more on KFI AM 640!

 https://kfiam640.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy