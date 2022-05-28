LB Police Arrest Las Vegas Resident on Suspicion of March 3 Carjacking

Photo: Getty Images

LONG BEACH (CNS) - Long Beach police have arrested an 18-year-old Las Vegas resident on suspicion of carjacking a man on March 3, leaving the victim with life-threatening injuries, authorities said Saturday.

Officers responded to the 2100 block of Williams Street at about 8:35 a.m. on March 3 regarding a carjacking and possible assault with a deadly weapon, the Long Beach Police Department reported. They located a man suffering from life-threatening injuries to the upper body.

Police said he was entering his vehicle when he was approached by a suspect who assaulted him and then fled the scene in the victim's vehicle. Paramedics rushed the victim to a hospital with critical injuries. He is now in stable condition and recovering, police said.

"The victim's vehicle was recovered and processed for evidence," an LBPD statement said. "Detectives gathered sufficient evidence to identify and locate the suspect."

Detectives from the department's Special Investigations Division arrested Marcus Miller on Thursday. Miller was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, carjacking and possession of methamphetamine. He was being held in lieu of $1 million bail.