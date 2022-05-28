ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How can I watch Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, A Journey, A Song?

By Sabrina Picou, Amelia Beamer
THE film Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, A Journey, A Song made its debut at the Telluride Film Festival.

On September 2, 2021, those in attendance at the Telluride Film Festival got the first glimpse of Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, A Journey, A Song.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=390IF5_0ftfOzmb00
Leonard Cohen pictured at the Glastonbury Festival in 2008 Photo by John Rahim/Shutterstock Credit: Rex Features

How can I watch Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, A Journey, A Song?

Now the film is set to release across the United States on July 1, 2022.

The documentary film will also premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival on June 12, American Songwriter reports.

Audiences will be able to watch the film exclusively in theaters upon its release.

Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, A Journey, A Song is directed by Dan Geller and Dayna Goldfine.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sjyl0_0ftfOzmb00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15FL1u_0ftfOzmb00

What is the plot line of Hallelujah?

According to IMDb, the plot line of Hallelujah is an exploration of Leonard Cohen through the lens of his most famous song.

"This feature-length documentary weaves together three creative strands," the description reads.

"The songwriter and his times."

"The song's dramatic journey from record label reject to chart-topping hit."

"And moving testimonies from major recording artists for whom Hallelujah has become a personal touchstone."

The film also features never-before-seen archival materials of rare interviews, notes from Cohen's notebooks, photographs, and performance footage.

Who else is featured in the documentary?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Goyl6_0ftfOzmb00
Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, A Journey, A Song will hit theaters on July 1, 2022 Credit: Sony

Additional musicians and producers who knew Leonard Cohen in his life, and who were touched by his music appear in the documentary.

These include:

  • Jeff Buckley
  • John Cale
  • Sharon Robinson
  • Rufus Wainwright

While Cohen passed away following a long battle with leukemia and a fall on November 7, 2017, he is also heavily featured in the documentary himself.

