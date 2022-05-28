ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Government property from national park in Tennessee stolen, destroyed

By Anthony Glover
fox17.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleONEIDA, Tenn. -- A burglary and theft of government property within Big South Fork National River & Recreation Area is being investigated. Two males broke into Blue Heron Train Depot facility early Friday causing significant damage to multiple facilities, according to the...

fox17.com

Comments / 11

Gary Fleming
3d ago

There Is A Video. They Have A Description And Time. If They Wanted A Name Cell Phone Records For The Area Will Give Name

Reply(1)
8
QwertyQXQ13
3d ago

Nothing is government property.It belongs to we the people.This government is due for a reckoning and it's coming soon.

Reply(1)
8
American Made
3d ago

government doesn't have any property it all belongs to the citizens especially after this administrations failures

Reply(1)
14
Related
WSOC Charlotte

Truck driver injured, hundreds of chickens killed in crash in Tennessee

LOOKOUT VALLEY, Tennessee — A truck driver has been injured and hundreds of chickens were killed in a crash in Tennessee Tuesday morning. The Chattanooga Fire Department says a semi-truck carrying hundreds of chickens crashed into a guardrail and flipped over the median around 1 p.m. Tuesday. The driver was trapped in the cab and it took about 90 minutes to get him out. The CFD says his injuries are non-life-threatening.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WJHL

Bear sightings increase in Northeast Tennessee

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – News Channel 11 viewers have been reporting an increase in bear sightings over the past week. Photos and security camera footage have spotted black bears trekking across front yards and even coming up onto porches. Officials with the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency told News Channel 11 that the increased sightings […]
HILTONS, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oneida, TN
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
State
Tennessee State
WSMV

Tennessee fugitive arrested at U.S. border

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police confirmed that a man wanted for murder in Tennessee was arrested Tuesday. MNPD said on Twitter that Darwin Perez-Castellanos, 25, was arrested by United States Border Patrol. He is now in custody in Eagle Pass, TX. Perez-Castellanos is wanted for the Christmas 2021...
NASHVILLE, TN
wilsonpost.com

Abrupt high-level firings rock TWRA

Three upper-level Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency officials have been fired, including Deputy Director Chris Richardson of Lebanon, who had been considered a leading candidate to assume leadership of the Agency this fall. Reports of the terminations began circulating following a Tennessee Fish & Wildlife Commission meeting last week. The 13-member...
LEBANON, TN
fox17.com

Happy birthday Tennessee! 226 things we love about the Volunteer State's outdoors

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — What better way to celebrate Tennessee's 226th birthday than exploring the outdoor oasis that the Volunteer State provides?. From vast state parks and the Great Smoky Mountains to hiking, kayaking, horseback riding, camping, caving and more - this southern state is a mecca for adventure seekers.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blue Heron Train Depot#The National Park Service#Fox 17 News#Nps#Acura
wmot.org

Tennessee coal ash workers dying as lawsuit over illnesses drags on

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Workers who cleaned up the 2008 Kingston, Tennessee, coal ash spill spent years working in conditions that they believe made them sick. The first worker lawsuits were filed against cleanup contractor Jacobs Engineering in 2013. But nearly a decade later, not a single case has made it through the court system.
KINGSTON, TN
radionwtn.com

Tennessee Waives Registration Fee For Renewals

Henry County Clerk Donna Craig has issued this information for motorists:. The Tennessee General Assembly has waived the state registration fee for Class A and Class B motor vehicles, for renewals occurring between July 1, 2022, and ending June 30, 2023. • It reduces a portion of state registration fees...
TENNESSEE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox17.com

Metro files petition for TN Supreme Court to review ruling on school vouchers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — According to the Mayor’s office, Metro Nashville filed a petition Tuesday asking the Tennessee State Supreme Court to review its recent 3-2 decision that found the state’s school voucher program, known as the Education Savings Account Act (ESA Act), to be constitutional, effectively clearing the way for it to move forward. Metro Nashville previously challenged the law’s constitutionality based on the “Home Rule Amendment,” which says that an act of the Legislature that is local in its form or effect, applicable to a county or municipality in its governmental or proprietary capacity, is void, unless approved by a two-thirds vote of the local legislative body or by local referendum.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Middle TN families continue to face baby formula frustrations

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Mothers and families are going to great lengths to ensure their babies are fed. It’s in response to the nationwide baby formula shortage. Empty store shelves are not an unusual sight for parents determined to find baby formula. Dana Hanson is mother to baby...
TENNESSEE STATE
fox17.com

3.1 magnitude earthquake hits Tennessee Tuesday morning

NEWBERN, Tenn. (WZTV) — The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported a 3.1 magnitude earthquake that occurred at 8:40 a.m. Tuesday morning. The temblor struck 12 kilometers north west of Newbern, Tennessee at a reported depth of 11.4 kilometers (about seven miles). Audio of the earthquakes waveform can be...
NEWBERN, TN
103GBF

Paranormal Convention With a Passion for Animal Rescue is Coming to Tennessee

Haunted with a twist of rescuing animals? Where do I sign up??. A Haunting Convention With a Sweet Spot for Rescue Animals. Coming to Tennessee is Phantom Paws and Historic Cause Para-Con. It's a convention about all things paranormal, while also raising money to help rescue animals. Here's what Phantom Paws and Historic Cause Para-Con have to say about their convention on their Facebook page:
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

3.1 magnitude earthquake rattles West Tennessee

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There may have been some shaking going on early Tuesday morning in West Tennessee. According to the United States Geological Survey, a 3.1 magnitude earthquake shook northwest Tennessee around 3:40 a.m. Tuesday. The epicenter of the earthquake was less than eight miles from the town of...
MEMPHIS, TN
whopam.com

High speed pursuit ends with arrest of Illinois man

A high-speed pursuit that began on the Pennyrile Parkway in Christian County Sunday morning ended at the Tennesee Welcome Center along I-24 in Montgomery County with the arrest of an Illinois man. Christian County Sheriff’s Sgt. Jeff Goulet says he attempted to stop 42-year old Harold Warren of Rockford, Illinois...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy