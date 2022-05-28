Kelly Osbourne Celebrates One Year of Sobriety: ‘Life Is Truly Amazing’

Click here to read the full article.

Kelly Osbourne is expressing gratitude after being sober for one year.

The 37-year-old television personality, who is the daughter of Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne, took to social media on Friday (May 27) to share a heartfelt message on the first anniversary of her sobriety. The announcement follows news that the Osbournes star is pregnant with her first child .

“What a difference a year can make!” she wrote alongside a “Twelve Steps” image on Instagram . “If you would have told me 365 days ago that I would be sober, happy, and about to be a mumma I would have laughed in your face.”

Osbourne continued, “Life is truly amazing when you do the work. Thank you to everyone that has supported me on this journey. I love you all so much!!!!!!!”

Last year, she opened up about her battles with drug and alcohol addiction during an episode of Red Table Talk on Facebook Watch. Osbourne discussed ending nearly four years of sobriety amid the COVID-19 pandemic in April 2021.

“I was alone, sitting by a pool and waiting for somebody to come have a meeting with me. And I saw this woman and her husband had a glass of champagne. It looked really nice and I was like, ‘I can do that, too,’” she recalled. “And the next day, I had two glasses. And the day after that, it was bottles.”

Earlier this month, Osbourne — who has two albums on the Billboard 200 — announced on Instagram that she’s expecting her first child with Slipknot turntablist Sid Wilson.

“I know that I have been very quiet these past few months so I thought I would share with you all as to why… I am over the moon to announce that I am going to be a Mumma,” she captioned a picture set of her holding her ultrasounds photos. “To say that I am happy does not quite cut it. I am ecstatic!”

See Osbourne’s sobriety post on Instagram below.

