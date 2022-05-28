ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Kelly Osbourne Celebrates One Year of Sobriety: ‘Life Is Truly Amazing’

By Mitchell Peters
Billboard
Billboard
 3 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

Kelly Osbourne is expressing gratitude after being sober for one year.

The 37-year-old television personality, who is the daughter of Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne, took to social media on Friday (May 27) to share a heartfelt message on the first anniversary of her sobriety. The announcement follows news that the Osbournes star is pregnant with her first child .

“What a difference a year can make!” she wrote alongside a “Twelve Steps” image on Instagram . “If you would have told me 365 days ago that I would be sober, happy, and about to be a mumma I would have laughed in your face.”

Osbourne continued, “Life is truly amazing when you do the work. Thank you to everyone that has supported me on this journey. I love you all so much!!!!!!!”

Last year, she opened up about her battles with drug and alcohol addiction during an episode of Red Table Talk on Facebook Watch. Osbourne discussed ending nearly four years of sobriety amid the COVID-19 pandemic in April 2021.

“I was alone, sitting by a pool and waiting for somebody to come have a meeting with me. And I saw this woman and her husband had a glass of champagne. It looked really nice and I was like, ‘I can do that, too,’” she recalled. “And the next day, I had two glasses. And the day after that, it was bottles.”

Earlier this month, Osbourne — who has two albums on the Billboard 200 — announced on Instagram that she’s expecting her first child with Slipknot turntablist Sid Wilson.

“I know that I have been very quiet these past few months so I thought I would share with you all as to why… I am over the moon to announce that I am going to be a Mumma,” she captioned a picture set of her holding her ultrasounds photos. “To say that I am happy does not quite cut it. I am ecstatic!”

See Osbourne’s sobriety post on Instagram below.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Kelly Osbourne (@kellyosbourne)

More from Billboard

Comments / 0

Related
PopCrush

Kelly Osbourne and Slipknot’s Sid Wilson Expecting a Baby Together

Ozzy Osbourne will be a grandpa yet again! That's because Kelly Osbourne has revealed via social media that she's pregnant. Osbourne went public with her relationship with Slipknot's Sid Wilson on Valentine's Day this year and though she didn't name Wilson in her Instagram post, People is reporting that the child will be the first for the couple.
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Who Is Kelly Osbourne's Baby Daddy Sid Wilson? What To Know About Her Musician Boyfriend

On Thursday, May 12, Kelly Osbourne and boyfriend Sid Wilson announced they were expecting their first child together by posting a sonogram on their Instagram pages. The exciting news came as a shock to some fans, as the two have only been dating since January, but the parents-to-be have actually known each other for over two decades!According to reports, the two first met back in 1999, as Wilson's metal band Slipknot was touring with the 37-year-old Fashion Police alum's rockstar dad, Ozzy Osbourne.Wilson, 45, acts as a DJ for the iconic group, though he also plays the piano and keyboard....
CELEBRITIES
extratv

Kelly Osbourne Announces Pregnancy

The star announced her pregnancy on Instagram with photos of her ultrasound. She wrote in the caption, “I know that I have been very quiet these past few months so I thought I would share with you all as to why… I am over the moon to announce that I am going to be a Mumma. To say that I am happy does not quite cut it. I am ecstatic! 🤰💜”
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Kelly Osbourne inundated with support after 'theft' of dad Ozzy's belongings

Kelly Osbourne has been inundated with prayers and support after she shared a heartbreaking ordeal that led her to seek help from the police. The pregnant star made a desperate plea for help after she claimed that a Lyft driver allegedly drove off with her father Ozzy's clothes in the back of their vehicle before she was able to unload the car of his belongings.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Hello Magazine

Sharon Osbourne's daughter Aimee breaks silence as she mourns death of fire victim

Sharon Osbourne's daughter Aimee has shared a heartbreaking statement after escaping a fire at her recording studio last week. The musician left the burning building with her producer, but tragically a third person lost their life. In a message posted on Instagram, Aimee named the victim, Nathan Avery Edwards, known...
MUSIC
Hello Magazine

Sharon Osbourne inundated with prayers after sharing new health update

Sharon Osbourne has been inundated with prayers and support from her fans after she shared an update on her health following her COVID-19 diagnosis earlier this week. The Talk star has been on bed rest after revealing on Tuesday that she has contracted the virus after flying home to the States to care for her husband Ozzy after he tested positive. Their daughter Kelly is also battling with COVID-19.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ozzy
Person
Sharon Osbourne
Person
Kelly Osbourne
Person
Sid Wilson
Person
Michael Buble
Popculture

'American Idol' Alum Announces She's Pregnant With Baby No. 2

Mother's Day 2022 was extra special for Gabby Barrett. The 22-year-old country singer announced Sunday that she is expecting her second child with her husband, fellow American Idol alum Cade Foehner. Barrett shared the exciting news on Instagram, where she posted a video of her ultrasound. In the post, the...
CELEBRITIES
TMZ.com

Ray Liotta's Selfie With Fan Days Before Death, Looked Healthy & Vibrant

Ray Liotta was as polite and courteous as ever when he posed with a fan in the Dominican Republic just days before he passed away -- but more importantly ... he looked fine. TMZ has obtained a photo of Ray on Sunday, May 22 -- a mere 4 days before he suddenly died in the island nation -- and this woman who was fortunate enough to snap a selfie of the two of them says he was as kind and receptive as could be.
Hello Magazine

Celine Dion shares heartbreaking message after sad death – 'Kiss René for me'

Celine Dion has paid a heartbreaking tribute to her former publicist, Francine Chaloult, following her sad death at the age of 82 on Tuesday. Taking to her Instagram, the Canadian singer shared a picture showing her sitting next to Francine with her arm around her. Behind them, Celine's late husband René Angélil can be seen holding his wife's hand.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sobriety#Osbournes
Hello Magazine

Kelly Ripa plays matchmaker for son Joaquin with surprising date

Kelly Ripa is a woman of many talents and it turns out that matchmaking may be one of them. The mom-of-three recently posted a snapshot alongside her handsome son, Joaquin, and it sparked an unexpected response from a fellow celebrity. The Instagram image showed Kelly and her husband, Mark Consuelos,...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Jenna Bush Hager leaves Today fans moved with heartfelt statement

Jenna Bush Hager has had many career highs over the last 13 years of working on Today and as the show celebrated its 70th anniversary she shared some of them with her fans. Talking at New York City's Paley Center this week, the TV host surprised viewers with comments about her role, her co-hosts and how she feels about her job today.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HollywoodLife

Val Kilmer’s Health: Everything To Know About His Throat Cancer Battle & How He’s Doing Now

Val Kilmer, 62, is a Hollywood icon who has starred in memorable films like Kiss Kiss Bang Bang, Real Genius, Willow, The Doors, The Ghost and the Darkness, Red Planet, and of course Top Gun. His character, Tom “Iceman” Kazansky returns with the current release of Top Gun: Maverick, and with the movie comes renewed interest in the actor. But Val hasn’t had an easy road back to the franchise — the actor was diagnosed with throat cancer in 2015, and the grueling battle nearly cost him his acting career. Here’s what to know about the 7 Below actor’s throat cancer battle and how he’s doing now.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Michael Strahan prepares for extraordinary change on GMA

Michael Strahan's career highs are endless and he's about to embark on one like no other. The TV host will leave the Good Morning America studios in New York and head to Iceland to be part of GMA's Extraordinary Earth series. His adventure will see him exploring diverse wildlife and...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Hello Magazine

Jennifer Ashton shares very rare photo of her two children

Dr. Jennifer Ashton rarely shares very personal snapshots on social media, especially when it comes to her two kids, Alex and Chloe. The Good Morning America star posted a happy picture in honor of Mother's Day, however, celebrating the two most important people in her life. VIDEO: GMA star Dr....
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
OK! Magazine

Trouble In Paradise For Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom? Singer Seen Without Her Wedding Ring On Multiple Occasions

Is everything OK between Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom? Fans are convinced that the duo split, as the singer hasn't been spotted wearing her engagement ring. At the 2022 Met Gala, which took place on Monday, May 2, the brunette beauty, 37, wore a gorgeous gown and a ring on that finger — but it wasn't her ruby engagement ring. Then, while appearing on American Idol alongside Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan, no rings were spotted on her fingers, one Twitter user pointed out. The "Roar" songstress also hasn't posted with her man that often, although on April 29, she...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Billboard

3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

music • charts • news

 http://www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy