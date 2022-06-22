Celebrity Gogglebox 2022: next episode date, star goggleboxers and everything we know

Celebrity Gogglebox 2022 sees some of Britain's big stars sitting down on the sofa and taking their turn to serve as the nation's most opinionated armchair critics.

Just like the main series Gogglebox 2022 , this year's roster of celebs are watching everything from gritty dramas, entertainment highlights and the biggest news stories that have appeared on the telly.

There are plenty of stars appearing in the latest series, including the return of Rylan and his mum Linda and the new duo of Eurovision superstar Sam Ryder and Radio 1 DJ, Scott Mills! Plus Countdown legend Carol Vorderman is making her debut!

Among the shows likely to be talked about in the third episode are Stranger Things season 4 and BBC drama Sherwood .

Here's everything we know about the fourth series of Celebrity Gogglebox...

The gang are talking about the end of Neighbours. (Image credit: Fremantle)

When is Celebrity Gogglebox 2022 on next?

Celebrity Gogglebox continues on Channel 4 with its third episode at 9pm on Friday, June 24.

You'll also be able to watch new episodes on All4.

Denise van Outen is back on her sofa for Celebrity Gogglebox 2022. (Image credit: Joseph Okpako/WireImage via Getty)

Celebrity Gogglebox 2022 lineup

Denise van Outen has returned to the sofa with a new person on the couch after her split from her partner, Eddie Boxshall. Instead, she is joined by her best friend, Duncan James.

TV presenter Rylan Clark is with his mum Linda. Other stars include Nick and Liv Grimshaw, Shaun Ryder and Bez, Micah Richards and Jamie Carragher, Martin and Roman Kemp, Mo Gilligan and Babatunde Aléshé and Mel C and her brother Paul.

One celeb we know we won't be seeing in the new series is Coronation Street actress, Maureen Lipman .

Although she replaced Dame Sheila Hancock (who was paired up with Gyles Brandreth) back in 2020, Maureen announced in December 2021 that she would be leaving the show, citing the producers failing to appreciate her sense of humor as her reasoning.

Carol Voderman has also joined the series.

Carol Vorderman has joined the show. (Image credit: Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)

Which celebs have been on Celebrity Gogglebox in the past?

We've seen plenty of celebrities crop up on Celebrity Gogglebox. Along with everyone we've already mentioned, we've also seen DJ Clara Amfo, The Masked Singer UK 's Joel Dommett and his wife Hannah Cooper, Love Island 's presenting duo of Laura Whitmore and Iain Stirling, Jamie and Rebekah Vardy.

Anne-Marie might be sharing the sofa with her sister in season 4, but she's previously appeared opposite Ed Sheeran and Sir Tom Jones.