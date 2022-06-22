ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Shows

Celebrity Gogglebox 2022: next episode date, star goggleboxers and everything we know

By Martin Shore
WhatToWatch
WhatToWatch
 3 days ago

Celebrity Gogglebox 2022 sees some of Britain's big stars sitting down on the sofa and taking their turn to serve as the nation's most opinionated armchair critics.

Just like the main series Gogglebox 2022 , this year's roster of celebs are watching everything from gritty dramas, entertainment highlights and the biggest news stories that have appeared on the telly.

There are plenty of stars appearing in the latest series, including the return of Rylan and his mum Linda and the new duo of Eurovision superstar Sam Ryder and Radio 1 DJ, Scott Mills! Plus Countdown legend Carol Vorderman is making her debut!

Among the shows likely to be talked about in the third episode are Stranger Things season 4 and BBC drama Sherwood .

Here's everything we know about the fourth series of Celebrity Gogglebox...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FkvJY_0ftfNcgv00

The gang are talking about the end of Neighbours. (Image credit: Fremantle)

When is Celebrity Gogglebox 2022 on next?

Celebrity Gogglebox continues on Channel 4 with its third episode at 9pm on Friday, June 24.

You'll also be able to watch new episodes on All4.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3du11Q_0ftfNcgv00

Denise van Outen is back on her sofa for Celebrity Gogglebox 2022. (Image credit: Joseph Okpako/WireImage via Getty)

Celebrity Gogglebox 2022 lineup

Denise van Outen has returned to the sofa with a new person on the couch after her split from her partner, Eddie Boxshall. Instead, she is joined by her best friend, Duncan James.

TV presenter Rylan Clark is with his mum Linda. Other stars include Nick and Liv Grimshaw, Shaun Ryder and Bez, Micah Richards and Jamie Carragher, Martin and Roman Kemp, Mo Gilligan and Babatunde Aléshé and Mel C and her brother Paul.

One celeb we know we won't be seeing in the new series is Coronation Street actress, Maureen Lipman .

Although she replaced Dame Sheila Hancock (who was paired up with Gyles Brandreth) back in 2020, Maureen announced in December 2021 that she would be leaving the show, citing the producers failing to appreciate her sense of humor as her reasoning.

Carol Voderman has also joined the series.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZeKnO_0ftfNcgv00

Carol Vorderman has joined the show. (Image credit: Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)

Which celebs have been on Celebrity Gogglebox in the past?

We've seen plenty of celebrities crop up on Celebrity Gogglebox. Along with everyone we've already mentioned, we've also seen DJ Clara Amfo, The Masked Singer UK 's Joel Dommett and his wife Hannah Cooper, Love Island 's presenting duo of Laura Whitmore and Iain Stirling, Jamie and Rebekah Vardy.

Anne-Marie might be sharing the sofa with her sister in season 4, but she's previously appeared opposite Ed Sheeran and Sir Tom Jones.

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’: How Old Is Ducky Actor David McCallum?

The cast of “NCIS” has seen a lot of turnover since debuting its pilot episode so many years ago. However, nearly two decades later, one cast member continues to make occasional returns, much to the delight of fans. Sean Murray and Brian Dietzen are two of the three remaining original season one cast members. They continue to hold prominent roles within the series. However, it’s “NCIS” former medical examiner, Dr. Donald “Ducky” Mallard, played by David McCallum, that continues to bring joy to fans with each appearance. And, despite the actor’s age, each Ducky appearance is nothing short of dynamic.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’ Reveals Season 13 Premiere Date: Will It Affect the Number of Episodes?

After less than a two-month wait, CBS revealed its premiere schedule for the 2022-2023 primetime TV lineup. And while Blue Bloods fans are ecstatic to mark the calendar with the police drama’s return date, we, unfortunately, have to wait until October to catch the season 13 debut. As such, we’re wondering, will Blue Bloods‘ late return affect the number of episodes for the season overall?
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Iain Stirling
Person
Carol Vorderman
Person
Jamie Carragher
Person
Maureen Lipman
Person
Duncan James
Person
Laura Whitmore
Person
Gyles Brandreth
Person
Mo Gilligan
Person
Shaun Ryder
Person
Rebekah Vardy
Person
Clara Amfo
Person
Micah Richards
Popculture

'Wheel of Fortune': Pat Sajak Suffers Embarrassing Loss at Daytime Emmys

The 2022 Daytime Emmys went down on Friday night, via live ceremony broadcast on CBS. One of the wildest facts to come out of the awards ceremony — which is now streaming via Paramount+ — was at the expense of game show icon Pat Sajak. As noticed by BuzzerBlog, Sajak suffered an embarrassing loss. Sajak was riding high going into the night, being as he was nominated twice in the same category, Outstanding Game Show Host, due to his work on both Wheel of Fortune and Celebrity Wheel of Fortune. However, he did not win the category.
TV SHOWS
WhatToWatch

WhatToWatch

63
Followers
721
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

From movie and TV reviews, to recaps and celebrity news, What To Watch helps readers sort through the latest shows, movies and technology, and get closer to the entertainment they love.

 https://www.whattowatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy