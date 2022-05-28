ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
National Constitution Center In Old City To Honor America’s Fallen Military Heroes Over Memorial Day Weekend

By CBS3 Staff
 3 days ago

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The National Constitution Center in Old City will honor America’s fallen military heroes over Memorial Day Weekend. On Saturday and Sunday, visitors can enjoy a variety of family-friendly programs, including American flag etiquette and flag folding workshops.

Visitors can also explore the holiday’s connection to the Reconstruction era.

The National Constitution Center will be closed on Monday.

