National Constitution Center In Old City To Honor America’s Fallen Military Heroes Over Memorial Day Weekend
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The National Constitution Center in Old City will honor America’s fallen military heroes over Memorial Day Weekend. On Saturday and Sunday, visitors can enjoy a variety of family-friendly programs, including American flag etiquette and flag folding workshops.
Visitors can also explore the holiday’s connection to the Reconstruction era.
The National Constitution Center will be closed on Monday.
