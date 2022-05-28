No One Injured After Fire Rips Through Apartment Complex In Bucks County

Related
Crews respond to 3-vehicle crash in Lower Macungie
L. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - Crews were sent to a three-vehicle crash in Lehigh County Tuesday afternoon. The crash happened at Mill Creek Road and Hamilton Boulevard in Lower Macungie Township around 4:30 p.m. A 69 News photojournalist said a car was on its roof. Two other vehicles were involved.
Pottstown’s Licensing And Inspections Flags 3 More Properties As Investigators Continue To Search For Cause Of House Explosion
POTTSTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — Pottstown’s Licensing and Inspections Department and fire investigators returned to the scene of a deadly house explosion that killed five people, including four children, on Wednesday. They went door-to-door and inspected homes in the immediate surrounding area looking for structural damage from the blast that would make them unsafe for the families living there. Eyewitness News has learned three additional properties have been flagged as the investigation into the cause continues. A pile of rubble remains nearly a week later where that house once stood. The fire chief says all evidence they need has been collected, but still,...
At least 1 taken to hospital after motorcycle crash in Northampton
NORTHAMPTON, Pa. - At least one person was taken to the hospital after a motorcycle crash in Northampton County Tuesday afternoon. Crews responded to the crash at East 24th and Main streets in Northampton at 5:30 p.m., according to county dispatchers. A 69 News photojournalist at the scene said the...
Multi-Vehicle Crash In Glenolden Leaves Police Officer Injured
GLENOLDEN, Pa. (CBS) — A police officer was injured in a multi-vehicle crash in Delaware County early Wednesday morning. The crash happened around 1:15 a.m. at MacDade Boulevard and South Avenue in Glenolden. Three vehicles were involved. Police say the officer became trapped and had to be freed from the wreckage. There’s no word on her condition. No one else was injured. The cause of the crash is under investigation.
Officials Investigating Fiery Crash That Killed 1 Person Outside New Jersey School For The Deaf In Ewing Township
EWING TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — A fiery crash outside the New Jersey School for the Deaf in Mercer County has killed one person. Crews rushed to the intersection of Lower Ferry Road and Stuyvesant Avenue in Ewing Township around 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday. Investigators say the car crashed into a fence in front of the school and caught fire. One person was pronounced dead at the scene. The cause of the crash is under investigation.
Update: One Dead, Four Injured After Car Crashes into Delaware Bay in Lower Twp., NJ
UPDATE - Tuesday afternoon: Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey Sutherland said the driver of the vehicle, 56-year-old James Swayne of Somerset, NJ, suffered a medical emergency and lost control of his car. The woman who was killed has been identified as 75-year-old Donna Buhner of Erma. UPDATE - Monday night:...
Police ID man found shot to death inside car in Pottstown, Pa.
Officials in Montgomery County are investigating a homicide that left a 22-year-old man dead in Pottstown.
'All Hands' Called To Serious Fire In Camden County (DEVELOPING)
A serious fire broke out in a two-story home in South Jersey, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. "All hands" were called to the blaze at 1300 Park Blvd. in Camden at about 4:30 p.m., initial reports said. The fire was quickly being brought under control. CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES.
Wreck caused traffic issues on Route 33 South in Plainfield Township
UPDATE: Emergency responders have cleared the wreck, but there was a residual traffic backup, a dispatch supervisor said just after 8 a.m. INITIAL POST: A two-vehicle crash early Wednesday morning disrupted traffic on Route 33 South in Plainfield Township, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania State Police report. Injuries...
Crews investigate reports of person in water in Delaware River between Easton and Phillipsburg
PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. - There was a large first responder presence near the Delaware River Monday night for reports of a water rescue incident. Police will only say that they were investigating reports of a person in the water, but they have called off the search. Crews were sent to the...
2-year-old dies after drowning in Elkton on Monday
A 2-year-old was pronounced dead Tuesday morning after drowning on Memorial Day according to the Cecil County Sheriff's Office.
Sicklerville NJ Man Killed in Crash Off Route 42 in Gloucester County
A 68-year-old man from Sicklerville, New Jersey lost his life over the weekend in a one-vehicle crash off Route 42. The accident happened Sunday, May 29th around 1 p.m. off Exit 12 for Clements Bridge Road in Deptford on 42-South. David P. Rice reportedly lost control of his pickup truck...
Wawa in Bensalem, PA Robbed Monday Evening
A suspect made off with an undisclosed amount of money following a robbery of a busy convenience store in Bucks County Monday night, officials say. The Bensalem Police Department confirms that an investigation is ongoing after the Wawa in Bensalem, PA was robbed last night (Monday, May 30). They say...
WILDWOOD FIRE DEPARTMENT RESPONDS TO HOUSE FIRE, NO INJURIES
Wildwood firefighters responded to a house fire on West Maple Avenue Saturday night. Fire crews say there were no injuries in the fire which was found in a second floor bathroom ceiling that extended into the attic. Smoke and water damage rendered the house uninhabitable. Information and photo courtesy of...
Road Rage Shooting Leaves 2 Women, Unborn Child Dead In Chester County
THORNDALE, Pa. (CBS) — A road rage incident took a deadly turn, ending in gunfire and leaving two women and an unborn child dead in Chester County. Police say the suspect shot and killed two women, one of whom was five months pregnant, outside a home near the 300 block of Glencrest Road in Coatesville, around 11 p.m. Sunday. The shooter then led officers on a chase to a nearby Wawa at the intersection of Route 340 and Route 30 in Thorndale. CBS3 received cellphone video from viewers who witnessed the end of the police pursuit where more than a dozen patrol...
Authorities Suspend Search For Missing Swimmer In Wildwood After Rescuing 3 People
WILDWOOD, N.J. (CBS) — Authorities say the search has been suspended for a man who disappeared Tuesday while swimming off of Wildwood. Three other swimmers were rescued. Cape May County authorities received a call around 4 p.m. Tuesday about a group in danger in the ocean near Andrews Avenue. The Coast Guard rescued three people from the water, but a man, who is said to be about 20 years old, is still missing. The fire department was called out to aid in the rescue. CBS3 has learned the Coast Guard chopper suspended its search Tuesday night. But its boat continued searching for the missing man a while longer. The group may have been caught in a rip current. Officials remind swimmers to swim parallel to the shore and then swim back. Don’t try to fight the current. But more than that, Wildwood officials also want to remind visitors not to swim if there are no lifeguards on duty. Beaches in Wildwood will not be fully staffed until about mid-June. CBS3’s Jan Carabeo contributed to this report.
Man killed, bystander critical in West Philadelphia triple shooting: Police
Three people were shot, one of whom is believed to be a bystander.
Woman Taken Into Custody After Allegedly Pointing Gun At Man, Juvenile In West Philly: Police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A barricade situation has been cleared in West Philadelphia after a woman was taken into custody on Wednesday morning. Police say the woman was seen going into a residence at 4018 Aspen Street after pointing the gun at the man juvenile. Police say the woman was seen going into a residence at 4018 Aspen Street after pointing the gun at the man juvenile. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here
Philadelphia Firefighter Injured During House Fire In Nicetown
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Philadelphia firefighter was injured Saturday afternoon at the scene of a fire in Nicetown. It happened at a home near North 15th Street and West Hunting Park Avenue. Eyewitness News has been told the firefighter is in stable condition. No one else was injured. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Man Killed, Another Injured In ‘Massive Shootout’ In North Philadelphia: Police Sources
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — One man is dead and another was injured in a “massive shootout” on Memorial Day, Philadelphia police say. The shooting took place after 6:30 p.m. at 178h and Oxford Streets, near Temple University, in North Philadelphia. DEVELOPING: Police sources say at least one man is dead, another wounded after a “massive shootout” at 17th and Oxford in North Philadelphia. At least 62 casings found at the scene, 3 guns recovered. @CBSPhilly — Joe Holden (@JoeHoldenCBS3) May 30, 2022 A 25-year-old man was shot multiple times throughout the body and was pronounced dead at the hospital, according to the police. A...
