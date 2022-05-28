ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucks County, PA

No One Injured After Fire Rips Through Apartment Complex In Bucks County

By CBS3 Staff
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3S0OYc_0ftfNB3Q00

MORRISVILLE, Pa. (CBS) — A fire ripped through an apartment complex in Bucks County. The fire happened at a building on Cornerstone Drive off Township Line Road in Morrisville.

Crews responded to the flames just after 1:30 a.m. on Saturday.

CBS3 has been told no one was hurt in the blaze.

CBS Philly

Officials Investigating Fiery Crash That Killed 1 Person Outside New Jersey School For The Deaf In Ewing Township

EWING TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — A fiery crash outside the New Jersey School for the Deaf in Mercer County has killed one person. Crews rushed to the intersection of Lower Ferry Road and Stuyvesant Avenue in Ewing Township around 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday. Investigators say the car crashed into a fence in front of the school and caught fire. One person was pronounced dead at the scene. The cause of the crash is under investigation.
EWING TOWNSHIP, NJ
