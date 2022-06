OREM, Utah (KUTV) — A suspect who was involved in a hit and run crash with a stolen SUV told officers he was on a "spiritual journey" and "defeating the devil." Police were first dispatched to a report of the crash at 800 W 400 N in Orem. Witnesses reported that the gray SUV was traveling northbound when it ran a red light and was hit by another vehicle traveling westbound.

OREM, UT ・ 21 HOURS AGO