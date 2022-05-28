ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gulf County, FL

FWC investigating possible drowning in Gulf County

By Emily McLeod
UPDATE: May 28, 2022 8:36 p.m.

GULF COUNTY, Fla, (WMBB) — According to our media partner, The Star , officials said no body has been found as of Saturday afternoon.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is leading the investigation. Officials said their dive team was stationed along the river about three or four miles by boat from Lister’s Landing.

Gulf County Sheriff, Mike Harrison, said the man was fishing with his wife, lost his footing and went overboard.

Harrison said it’s very murky water with almost zero visibility. He said they are using all of their normal techniques to try and recover him.

Our previous version of the story is below.

GULF COUNTY, Fla. ( WMBB ) — The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is leading an investigation into the likely drowning of a Gulf County man in the Chipola River near Wewahitchka on Saturday.

According to our media partner, The Star , Gulf County Emergency Management Director, Matt Herring, said FWC has their dive team stationed along the river.

One person in critical condition after water rescue

Locals in the area have reported seeing a helicopter in the area.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eQrCZ_0ftfMvK700

Herring said an elderly man fell off of a boat and he did not come back up to the surface of the water.

We are following this story and will post more details as they become available.

