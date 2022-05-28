ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shenandoah, IA

Le Yuan Sun of Shenandoah Second in Class 1A State Tennis Tournament Singles Competition

By Tom Robinson
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pGIMJ_0ftfMR2R00

(Iowa City) Le Yuan Sun of Shenandoah finished second in the Class 1A State Tennis Singles Tournament on Saturday at Iowa City. In the semi-finals, Sun defeated Catherine Straus of Spirit Lake 2-1, and lost 2-0 to Ella Tallett of Cedar Rapids, Xavier in the finals.

In the consolation bracket, Coryl Matheny of Glenwood finished seventh with a 2-0 win over Mary Rolfstad of Davenport, Assumption.

Landry Miller/Allison Narmi finished fifth overall with a 2-0 win over sixth place Taylor Cole/Mayson Hartley of Clarinda.

(Photo: Courtesy of Shenandoah Assistant Coach Marcia Johnson)

