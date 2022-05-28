Le Yuan Sun of Shenandoah Second in Class 1A State Tennis Tournament Singles Competition

(Iowa City) Le Yuan Sun of Shenandoah finished second in the Class 1A State Tennis Singles Tournament on Saturday at Iowa City. In the semi-finals, Sun defeated Catherine Straus of Spirit Lake 2-1, and lost 2-0 to Ella Tallett of Cedar Rapids, Xavier in the finals.

In the consolation bracket, Coryl Matheny of Glenwood finished seventh with a 2-0 win over Mary Rolfstad of Davenport, Assumption.

Landry Miller/Allison Narmi finished fifth overall with a 2-0 win over sixth place Taylor Cole/Mayson Hartley of Clarinda.

(Photo: Courtesy of Shenandoah Assistant Coach Marcia Johnson)