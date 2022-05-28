ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hempfield Township, PA

Westmoreland H.S. athletes of the week: GCC’s Emma Henry, Hempfield’s Peyton Murray

By Bill Beckner Jr.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClaim to fame: Henry helped lead the Centurions to a 9-6 victory over Springdale in the WPIAL Class A third-place game to give GCC a PIAA playoff spot for the first time since 2012. She doubled, tripled and drove in two runs, and she also was the winning pitcher....

PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Peters Township’s CeCe Scott wins Rosensteel scholarship

All-state midfielder CeCe Scott of Peters Township won the second Kaitlyn “Moe” Rosensteel Scholarship. The winner was revealed Tuesday evening. Scott, a senior Duquesne commit, helped guide the Indians to the WPIAL Class 4A semifinals. The scholarship is in the name of Rosensteel, the Ringgold standout and West...
MCMURRAY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Unbeaten Serra Catholic captures 4th WPIAL baseball title

After near-misses the past four seasons, the Serra Catholic baseball team hoisted a WPIAL championship trophy Tuesday afternoon. The top-seeded Eagles used a strong pitching performance from junior ace Zach Karp and timely hitting throughout their potent lineup to defeat No. 7 Neshannock, 8-2, in the Class 2A final at Wild Things Park in Washington.
WASHINGTON, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Southmoreland hangs on to beat South Allegheny, earns state playoff berth

They say it is hard to beat a team three times in a season. The way Southmoreland saw it, it was even harder to lose to one that many times. The Scotties built an early lead and then fended off several comeback attempts by section foe South Allegheny on Tuesday before finally settling on a 9-8 victory in the WPIAL Class 3A third-place softball game under blazing sunshine at Norwin.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Westmoreland WPIAL softball playoff capsule preview for May 31, 2022

Southmoreland (13-4) vs. South Allegheny (13-4) Players to watch: Amarah McCutcheon, Southmoreland; Breena Komarnisky, South Allegheny. Extra bases: It’s simple: The winner advances to the state tournament and the loser turns in uniforms. Southmoreland was in this same position last year. After losing in the semifinals, the Scotties met Avonworth in the third-place game and lost, 3-2. This year, they lost to Avonworth in the semis, 3-0, and will have to get past section foe South Allegheny to make the PIAA tournament. The Scotties were limited to just three hits in Tuesday’s semifinal. Their last PIAA berth came in 2018 after they won the WPIAL title. … South Allegheny swept Southmoreland in two section games by scores of 6-4 and 5-3. In Tuesday’s 5-4 semifinal loss to Deer Lakes, Komarnisky went 3 for 4 with three RBIs and struck out seven as the losing pitcher. The Section 3 champion Gladiators have not advanced to the state playoffs since 2011. The state playoffs begin June 6.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

The 96th Cinderella Ball at Sewickley's Allegheny Country Club was magical

At the 96th Cinderella Ball on May 28, event chairs Kelly Waldman and Courtney Elizabeth Benson each touched a magic wand to illuminate a pumpkin – which transformed the Allegheny Country Club in Sewickley into a fairytale scene. On a warm spring evening, debutantes dressed in white gowns who...
SEWICKLEY, PA
Pennsylvania Almanac

USC school district ranked No. 1

Upper St. Clair School District ranks as the No. 1 school district in Pennsylvania, according to the 2022 School Guide published this week by the Pittsburgh Business Times. For the third straight year, Upper St. Clair ranks No. 1 among the 105 school districts in the region. “Teaching and learning...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Western Pennsylvania population continues to trickle downward

Municipalities across Southwestern Pennsylvania continued to lose populations between 2020 and 2021, estimates show, a continuation of a decadeslong slide felt across the region. Those trends were largely visible in Allegheny County, where Pittsburgh saw one of the biggest population declines across the state between July 2020 and July 2021,...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Natalie Carbone Mangini was trailblazing scientist, restaurateur

Natalie Carbone Mangini spent her life as a trailblazer, continually opening new doors for women in science while also wearing the hats of mother and restaurateur. In 93 years, Mangini shattered the glass ceiling when she became the first woman scientist employed at the Westinghouse Bettis Atomic Power Division, raised four children with her late husband Vincent and was a familiar face greeting customers at the former Carbone’s Restaurant in Crabtree, opened by her parents in 1938.
CRABTREE, PA
WTAJ

PolkaFest returns to Johnstown in June for 3-day event

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — PolkaFest is back! The three-day event will take place at Peoples Natural Gas Park in Johnstown from June 3-5. PolkaFest features some of the best bands across the country, along with favorites from Central Pennsylvania and a variety of polka styles: german, country and rock. A full schedule of bands will […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
behindthesteelcurtain.com

The Mystery of the “Stranger Things” Steelers Fan

(Author’s Note: The following contains only the most minor spoilers from the new season of “Stranger Things.” I swear this is safe to read.) We all know just how well-represented Steelers Nation is throughout the world. There are fans in every corner of the country, maybe even the world. And that includes fictional worlds. This week, while “Stranger Things” junkies binged on season four, eagle-eyed fans from SWPA noticed a very special cameo.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Daily Voice

Two Winning $132K Lottery Tickets Sold In Western, Central PA

Two people are splitting a jackpot after they both picked and matched the same lottery numbers for the Treasure Hunt jackpot of $132,000, according to the Pennsylvania Lottery. The two winning tickets matched all five numbers drawn, 9-12-16-19-25, to win individual prizes of $66,000, less applicable withholding, on Sunday, May,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
lebomag.com

Random meeting in the cemetery

A cemetery is an unlikely place to meet new people. Yet there we were—my husband and I—at Jefferson Memorial Cemetery in Pleasant Hills, on a brisk, sunny March afternoon, paying our respects to his dearly departed family members, when we struck up a conversation with another visitor to the graveyard, an amiable woman named Janet Thomas.
hopculture.com

The 10 Best Breweries in Pittsburgh

It is no secret that the Hop Culture team loves Pittsburgh. First of all, Hop Culture Founder Kenny Gould calls the ‘Burgh home. But more than that we’ve made some serious friendships in and around all the incredible drinking neighborhoods. Which is why we named this almost-Midwestern town one of our “5 Favorite Under-the-Radar Beer Cities of 2021.”
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Oakmont firefighter remembered for 54 years of steadfast service

William “Billy” Peoples is being remembered by family and friends around Oakmont as a tirelessly dedicated public servant. Peoples served with the Oakmont Volunteer Fire Department for 54 years, 12 of those as chief. “I always remembered him being a firefighter. He didn’t want to miss a call,”...
OAKMONT, PA

